3 Risers and Fallers After Seahawks' Week 5 Loss vs 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) suffered another ugly loss thanks to careless turnovers and poor performances at key spots. Seattle had five turnovers, but still had a chance to take down their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, Seattle has to take a short week of disappointment and use it to prepare for the Denver Broncos (3-2).

​The Seahawks have a couple of players they can turn to in this short week and build off their success. There are also players the Seahawks have to be prepared to make changes in their roster moving forward.

​BIggest Risers

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) rushes against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There were plenty of great performances from several Seahawks players. Among the players who have earned a bump in roles is third-year cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett. He was among the standout cornerbacks for Seattle. He played great defensively and on special teams. His memorable moment was delivering a solid hit on a punt to force a fumble and give the Seahawks a turnover.

During the offseason, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II ensured he was good enough to be a Pro Bowl selection and to account for 10 sacks this 2026 NFL Season. Murphy got closer quickly with a standout game against the 49ers.

Murphy accounted for his second and third sack of the season on Sunday. He easily had his best performance so far, with six total tackles, five solo tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks and three tackles for loss. He might be able to fulfill his promise.

Remember when there was panic heading into the season over kicker Jason Myers?That panic should be cold and silent after Sunday’s big performance. Myers was 5-of-5 in field goals and made two more extra points, totaling 17 points for Seattle. He made at least five of his field goals for the sixth time in his professional career. While the Seahawks’ offense was unstable, Myers was reliable.​

Biggest Fallers

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) and cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​This section shouldn’t be a debate for all 12. The first player in this section and should likely be demoted is running back George Holani. Through the five games played this season, Holani has rushed for 77 yards on 26 carries. In the 49ers loss, he had two inexcusable fumbles.

His best asset, which is pass protection, was heavily exposed and was overworked at times by the 49ers' defense. It has now reached a point where Holani might be too much of a liability to keep on the 53-man roster and needs to be replaced.

​Holani isn’t the only running back that the 12 are tired of seeing. Veteran Emanuel Wilson continues to be a lack of spark for the Seahawks’ running game. Wilson rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, but his fumble deep in Seahawks’ territory helped give the 49ers another touchdown.

The 12 are tired of Wilson, a power back, being utilized as the No. 1 option, but he may be all the Seahawks get until rookie Jadarian Price or veteran Zach Charbonnet come back.

There might be some competition at first-string cornerback coming soon if not only is Pritchett playing at a high level, but also if Josh Jobe continues to struggle. Jobe, arguably, had his worst game as a member of the Seahawks.

Jobe struggled enormously against 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. Jobe allowed seven catches for 1112 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 155.6. The Seahawks have Pritchett and veteran Trevon Diggs to take over if Jobe continuously struggles.

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