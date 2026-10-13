3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 6 Clash vs. Broncos

This Thursday’s clash between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos features two teams with identical records that happen to be chasing a pair of undefeated teams in their respective divisions.

Mike Macdonald’s club comes off a frustrating 32-29 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Sean Payton’s club won ugly at SoFi Stadium, defeating the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are three battles that could go a long way in determining which club gets its fourth victory of the season.

Seahawks LG Grey Zabel vs. Broncos DE Zach Allen

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Seattle’s offensive front crept into Pro Football Focus’ Top 10 last Wednesday, it’s been a rough second year so far for starting left guard Grey Zabel. The 2025 first-round pick from North Dakota State has had his struggles, and is currently PFF’s No. 42 player at the position.

On Thursday night, he figures to have his hands full with defensive end Zach Allen, who currently leads the Broncos with four sacks. He’s Pro Football Focus’ 11th-ranked interior defenders who also ranks 10th in terms of pass rush prowess.

Macdonald’s club has allowed eight sacks in their last two games—five in the loss to the 49ers—this after giving up just three sacks in the club’s first three outings.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold vs. Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Sam Darnold throws another interception!



The Seahawks keep handing the ball right back to the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/HN2Yw0cQgX — J💥S Sports (@JordanOnSports1) October 11, 2026

A year ago, only the Houston Texans allowed fewer total yards per game than the Broncos. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s unit also finished second in the league vs. the run. Led by the league’s most productive pass rush, Denver defenders surrendered only 18 scores through the air in 17 regular-season games.

After five weeks of action, Joseph’s unit is just 22nd in the NFL in total defense, while allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold has been less-than-impressive the past three weeks. He was knocked out early in Week 1 against the Patriots and didn’t play at Arizona. In his last three games, the nine-year pro has thrown seven touchdown passes and been picked off five times.

In five games this season, the Broncos have allowed seven TD tosses and total five interceptions.

Seahawks CB Nehemiah Pritchett vs. Broncos QB Bo Nix

Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde have the league’s top-ranked defense in terms of fewest total yards and fewest passing yards per game allowed. The Seahawks also lead the league with 11 takeaways. Seattle defenders have picked off seven passes, with safety Julian Lobe and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett tied for the club lead with two interceptions. The latter is also second behind Love (5) with four passes defensed.

It’s been a very rough start in 2026 for Broncos’ third-year quarterback Bo Nix, who has nearly as many turnovers (5) as touchdown passes (6) in five outings. He’s also completing just 59.9 percent of his passes and Denver’s offense has scored only nine TDs. Pritchett may indeed add to his pick total—especially is Seattle’s pass rush gets to Nix early and often.