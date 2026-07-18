How Rookie Deven Eastern's Injury Affects Seahawks Training Camp

There are points throughout the offseason where the Seattle Seahawks take serious measures to prepare for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks’ Rookie Training Camp is the beginning of the end for the offseason, as it’s a chance for the young rookies to develop and learn in preparation for the season. Some players start fast, but then, there are those who get bad luck and encounter some kind of injury.

Rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern might be the first unfortunate injury for the Seahawks’ upcoming 2026 season. The Seahawks announced Eastern is on the PUP list for an unknown amount of time. The Seahawks drafted Eastern in the seventh round, 242nd overall pick from Minnesota in the 2026 NFL Draft. This injury could be a continuation of something he had earlier in the offseason.

How Far Does Eastern Drop to Making an Impact This 2026 Season

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eastern is one of the eight players drafted by the Seahawks in the 2026 Draft, including one of five players drafted on the defensive side of the ball. There will be some pressure for all of the players drafted by the Seahawks, but Eastern might have to wait a bit before making an impact. The Seahawks selected Eastern to play in their heavy defensive front due to his huge frame at 6-5, 320 pounds, his solid pad level and his aggressiveness.

The timing of Eastern’s placement on the PUP isn’t ideal for many young players trying to make it into the NFL. There was a good probability that he was going to be on the 13-man practice squad to start the season. Eastern on the list means he is guaranteed time to heal from any potential injury and a spot to be with the team. This would be a great time to mentally prepare for when he could recover or be physically ready.

The biggest downside to Eastern being on the PUP list is that he isn’t physically preparing for the upcoming season. He isn’t able to physically learn how to potentially be a better defender for the Seahawks. Being a part of the physical work helps a player learn how to respond to a play or a drill. That is crucial to Eastern’s development.

How Eastern’s Injury Impacts the Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes under pressure by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) during the second quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eastern’s injury doesn’t just affect him; it affects the Seahawks in many different ways. He was likely going to be on the practice squad, but now that extra spot is open, depending on how long he remains on the PUP list. An undrafted rookie or a multi-year player having a bad set of practices might be able to take the spot on the practice squad.

Among the most noticeable undrafted rookies are wide receiver Rashad Rochelle, tight end Lance Mason, nose tackle Uso Seumalo, defensive end Aidan Hubbard and edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. The Seahawks could also move a few players around the roster.

They didn’t only select Eastern because he was a good player. Head coach John Schneider and defensive coordinator Aden Durde like the combination of size, power and surprising athleticism that he could have been in some special packages if trained properly. This opportunity gives Seumalo a chance to challenge a veteran like defensive tackle Brandon Pili to steal a roster spot or, at least, stay on his heels on the practice squad.

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