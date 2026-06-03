3 Moves Seahawks Can Make After Rams' Myles Garrett Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are processing the news of the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

The trade shakes up the entire league and makes the Rams the biggest threat to unseat the Seahawks as Super Bowl champions this season. The Seahawks have ways to counteract the trade in order to remain relevant in the contender conversation.

Here's a look at three possible moves the Seahawks can make after the Garrett trade:

Trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks are looking to make a move to gain some ground that they may have lost with this trade, going for one of the most available pass rushers in the league is the way to go. New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be on the outside looking in for Big Blue with their selection of Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter in consecutive drafts.

Thibodeaux has been on the trade block recently, and the Seahawks have been a potential option for a trade. If the Seahawks feel like they need to boost their depth, trading for Thibodeaux might be the best way to do it.

Sign Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former No. 3 overall pick Joey Bosa is still a free agent. Signing with the Seahawks will place him in the same division as his brother, Nick, and give him a chance to contend for a title.

Bosa spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Buffalo Bills last offseason on a one-year deal. Bosa joined the Bills for a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, so it's possible he could be interested in joining the Seahawks' "Dark Side" defense, considering they just won a championship four months ago.

Bosa turns 31 years old next month, so he has some mileage left and he could spend it with the Seahawks to try and capture that elusive Super Bowl ring.

Do Absolutely Nothing

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first move the Seahawks made after the Garrett trade was signing Derick Hall to an extension, which signals that Seattle is not too worried about this transaction.

The Seahawks are the defending champions for a reason, and disrupting the feng shui of the roster is something general manager John Schneider has tried to avoid all offseason long. He wants to keep this group together as much as possible.

The Garrett trade should change the Seahawks' outlook, but they are still the defending champions with the top defense in the league, so adding any player to that mix could change their status, which Seattle hopes to avoid.

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