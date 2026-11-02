Seahawks Confidence Meter: Running Game Should Be Much Better

A lot has changed for the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) between Week 7 and 8. The Seahawks dominated the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to their impressive defense. Just a few days after the win over the Chiefs, the Seahawks instantly improved their offense by trading for eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. This should easily be one of the most impactful trades this season.

​Seattle should also get some much-needed reinforcements in the running game thanks to the return of veteran running back Zach Charbonnet, and possibly rookie running back Jadarian Price. Charbonnet is returning from an ACL injury he suffered in the NFC Divisional Round win last January.

Price is coming off a chest injury that forced him to go to IR for four games. The Seahawks should have a drastically improved running game in Week 8's Monday Night Football game versus the Chicago Bears (5-2).

​Why the Seahawks Should Be Better in the Run Game

NFL Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks' offense has been incredibly unbalanced this season due to the adjustments of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, the instability of the offensive line and the numerous turnovers. The Seahawks averaged 129.5 rushing yards in the first two wins, both resulting in wins.

In the next four games, including when Price was put on IR after Week 3, the Seahawks averaged 96 rushing yards. Seattle is 1-3 in those games, as quarterback Sam Darnold's interceptions are a massive factor in the losses.

Seattle rushed for 153 yards, with a good portion coming from long, sustained scoring drives. Seattle dominated Kansas City 20-3, but could've made it 27-3 due to Darnold's interception in the red zone. It was also the best performance from the offensive line this season. The Seahawks added Nelson and two reliable and more explosive running backs ahead of Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. There is hope for Seattle to have a top-ten or top-five rushing offense.

The Seahawks missed Price’s speed and his ability to quickly find and attack a hole at the line of scrimmage. He should get more chances behind an elite run-blocker in Nelson. Charbonnet doesn’t possess the speed that Price or his previous backfield teammate Kenneth Walker III possess.

What makes him more efficient than Wilson and Holani is his athleticism and aggressiveness to run for more yards after first contact. Charbonnet should be back to playoff form if he isn’t limited by his knee injury.

​Why the Seahawks Might Have a Slow Start Running the Ball

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) practices before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There are some reasons that the Seahawks might have a slow start running the ball. Among the reasons is the offensive line movement since the Nelson trade. He is immediately inserted as the starting left guard while second-year guard Grey Zabel is moved to the starting right guard. Anthony Bradford, who had a solid performance in his first game, is moved to the bench. It may take some time for Nelson to adjust to his new team or Zabel to a new position for the first time in nearly two years.

​The Seahawks might also see Charbonnet not as explosive or aggressive as he was before his injury. Price hasn’t been taken off IR late Sunday night for Week 8. If he does play, he might not be 100%. The last game he played, he was benched for his turnover issues.

The Bears, on the other hand, made moves to improve their defense significantly. Chicago traded multiple draft picks to the Tennessee Titans for four-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Bears had the eighth-best rushing defense in the league before the trade for Simmons. Nelson and Simmons should have another huge battle ahead of them on Monday Night Football.

Confidence Meter: 7

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