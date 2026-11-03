Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet In, But 7 Seahawks Ruled Inactive vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Chicago Bears, but not everyone will suit up for the team.

The Seahawks had some roster changes throughout the week, and rookie Jadarian Price is back in the lineup, along with veteran Zach Charbonnet. However, with the two of them playing, it means others are sitting. Here's a look at the inactive list for the Seahawks against the Bears.

Seattle Seahawks Inactives

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Drew Lock (emergency third quarterback)

LB Uchenna Nwosu

WR Rashid Shaheed

RB Velus Jones Jr.

T Charles Cross

G Beau Stephens

NT Brandon Pili

With both Price and Charbonnet back for the Seahawks, the team is ruling Velus Jones Jr. inactive as he deals with a hamstring injury.

The most notable and active player for the Seahawks is Charles Cross, who has been the starter for the entire season. As Cross moves to the sidelines, the team will elevate Josh Jones from the second string to the starting lineup.

"Josh will play left tackle," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said via the team's website.

"He's done a good job when he's gone in there and played. There was a stretch of time last year where we were missing Charles and Josh came in and played good football for us and that's what we expect. That's why we want him here, that's why he's such an important part of our team. Shoutout to the guys for being able to bring him back because he's a good player."

Chicago Bears Inactives

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai reacts against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Case Keenum (emergency third QB)

DB Malik Muhammad II

RB Kyle Monangai

OL Jordan McFadden

DL Jayden Loving

OL Jordan van den Berg

The most notable inactive for the Bears is running back Kyle Monangai, who is dealing with turf toe and a thumb injury. Monangai last played in Week 4 against the New York Jets, but his absence means D'Andre Swift will lead the backfield. Swift is one of the best running backs in the league, rushing for 476 yards and seven touchdowns across seven games for the Bears.

Kickoff for Monday Night Football between the Bears and Seahawks is scheduled for 5:15 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter