3 Reasons Why Seahawks Could Be on Upset Alert vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks are favored going into the matchup, but if last week proved anything, upsets can happen on any given Sunday. Here are three reasons why the Seahawks face a possible upset loss against the Chargers.

Seahawks Run Game Issues

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks managed to run for only 44 yards during their Week 3 contest against the Washington Commanders. The Seahawks didn't need much more than that, but had they been able to log a bit more of a ground game, they might have been able to pull out a victory.

The Seahawks don't have the same run game they had last season, but they need it to be better than it currently is, averaging just 101 yards per game so far through three weeks. If their struggles continue, it will make their job a lot harder against the Chargers.

Part of why Seattle didn't run as much last week against Washington was that they were trailing for most of the game. If the Seahawks build a lead early, they need to be able to run the football to kill the clock and get to the end of the game.

Sam Darnold Turnovers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with their run game troubles last week against the Commanders, the Seahawks still could have won that game if quarterback Sam Darnold hadn't thrown two interceptions, including an extremely costly pick-six.

Darnold isn't going to throw for nearly 400 yards every week, but his job is to help the Seahawks keep the ball in their possession. Giving the ball away to the Chargers is the easiest way to lose this week, so Darnold has to do a better job taking care of the football.

The Chargers Are Desperate for a Win

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers' season started very unexpectedly with a pair of losses against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom were in the top three of the NFL draft this past spring. Those losses came at home against very winnable opponents by multiple scores, so the Chargers knew they needed to dial it up against the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 3.

They built a lead early, but they were unable to keep it in the second half as they lost 24-16 to the Bills. That desperation meter is only growing as they face off against the defending champions in Week 4. A win might be necessary for the Chargers if they want to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. It won't come easy against the Seahawks, so they have to be at their best in order to leave Seattle with their first win.

The Seahawks need to be prepared for a recharged Chargers attack, and they need to bring their best foot forward in order to match it.

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