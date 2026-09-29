What Seahawks Need to Improve Ahead of Week 4 vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks aren't playing at the Super Bowl level they were at last season three weeks into the year.

The Seahawks don't need to be at the championship caliber at this point in the season, but they do need to showcase some growth as they go into their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald emphasized the need to perform better on special teams.

"The standard is higher on special teams here," Macdonald said. "We've proven that, and the guys will get it right, but there's definitely a sense of urgency to make it look like us and play our style of ball on."

"To put it plainly, it's not good enough. There are things process-wise that we can improve on. We've talked about this throughout training camp, and really since we got here, but a Seahawk play needs to look like a Seahawk play. There are plays on tape that we're not doing that."

Seahawks Special Teams Stays Subpar

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Michael Dickson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While punter Michael Dickson has been remarkable through his first three weeks and placekicker Jason Myers hasn't missed a field goal attempt yet, the team could perform better when it comes to kickoff coverage.

Out of the Commanders' six drives that started off of Seattle kickoffs, five of them started above the 30-yard line, and two of those started above the 40-yard line. These short fields give opposing defenses a better chance to score, which could be huge against a unit like the "Dark Side."

The Seahawks' defense doesn't need as much support from the other units as others do around the league, but complementary football is how teams win and lose in 2026. Special teams is always part of the equation, and it can be the difference between the good and elite squads in the NFL. If the Seahawks can make the marginal improvements, it could go a long way towards wins and losses.

The Seahawks will work on improving their special teams coverage in practice over the next few days ahead of their Week 4 matchup at home against the Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

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