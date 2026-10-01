Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios for Seahawks in Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks are returning to Lumen Field to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Both the Seahawks and Chargers lost last week, but Seattle is looking to go 3-1, while Los Angeles eyes their first victory of the season. Here's a look at the best, worst and likeliest scenarios for the Week 4 contest:

Best Case Scenario: Seahawks Crush Chargers, Bounce Back After Frustrating Loss

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have not lost back-to-back games since the 2024 season, and they should be favored to ensure that doesn't happen on Sunday. They are playing with a chip on their shoulder after losing by two points against the Washington Commanders last week, but the hope is that they will take that frustration and channel it into their next game.

The Chargers have struggled mightily this season, failing to score more than 16 points in any of their first three games. If the offense struggles, it could lead to the Seahawks taking advantage early and building a lead that Los Angeles will have a tough time rallying back from.

Worst Case Scenario: Seahawks Run Game Stalls, Opening Door for Chargers Upset

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' primary concern when it comes to their team is the running game. First-round rookie Jadarian Price has fumbled in each of the last two games, and nobody has really stepped up as a consistent contributor for the group. Last week, the Seahawks managed to gain just 44 yards on the ground, which was a big reason behind their loss.

If the Seahawks continue to have problems in the run game against the Chargers, it could lead to their second consecutive loss.

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Defense Leads Team to Victory in Low-Scoring Affair

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams at half time against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks defense took a tumble last week against the Commanders, but that is going to ignite a fire within them with the home crowd on their side in Week 4. After pulling off an unbelievable performance against the Cardinals in Week 2, the drop-off was a bit surprising in Washington for Week 3. Look for the Seahawks defense to return to their dominant ways against the Chargers' offense, which has not found its rhythm so far this season.

If the Seahawks' defense can get any support from their offense, this could be a massive blowout win.

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