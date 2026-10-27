3 Risers and Fallers After Seahawks' Week 7 Win vs Chiefs

It was a rough stretch, but the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) managed to get out of it thanks to their mini-bye and dedication to getting better. The Seahawks took care of business in Week 7 with a dominant 20-3 win at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs. This was a statement win for the Seahawks as they showed they are still the team to beat despite three losses.

​It was also a statement for some players as they make their mark moving forward. There are three players that made big statements that should should earn themselves bigger roles or keep them on the roster as changes like trades could be made. There were, however, three players who were either disappointments or will play less of a role on the team.

​Biggest Risers

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There was a lot of heat on starting quarterback Sam Darnold after the disaster that caused the Seahawks to lose to the Denver Broncos. While his turnover issues aren’t fully gone, Darnold was able to control the Seahawks’ offense and consistently drive the ball down the field. There is more for him to completely earn the confidence of the 12, but it feels he has the complete respect of the coaching staff and locker room after a bad series of games.

​The Seahawks’ run game has been a mess the last few games, with rookie running back Jadarian Price and veteran running back Zach Charbonnet out. This left Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, who are both power backs, carrying the run game. While a good portion of Wilson’s 100 yards came in the final quarter, he showed resilience and the consistency to likely stick around as the third-string running back ahead of Holani.

​The star of the night was the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. This unit continues to show why they are at the top of the NFL. While most of the starters are used to being at the front, linebacker Tyrice Knight made his second consecutive start for the Seahawks. Knight continues to show he is capable of being a full-time starter by accounting for eight total tackles, four solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

​Biggest Fallers

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens (70) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

32-year-old edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. isn’t the pass rush veteran of the Seahawks. He continues to get fewer reps on the Dark Side Defense. He only had seven defensive reps while accounting for only one quarterback hit but had no special team snaps for the first time this season. He is becoming less of a playable pass rusher to the point that the Seahawks might look into the NFL Trade Deadline for a more capable pass rusher.

​Starting right guard Anthony Bradford made his way back to the lineup after missing five games with an injury. As a result, the Seahawks made Christian Haynes the primary backup while rookie right guard Beau Stephens was a healthy inactive. He wasn’t a bad option for the Seahawks, but there was no stability on the right side of the offensive line with the rotation of Haynes and Stephens. He may still be in the second-string unit, but Stephens is at the bottom of the totem pole.

​The Seahawks signed rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad following Joe Mixon’s failed physical. Henry has been on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster for three weeks and was a healthy inactive. With veteran Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price, it is not likely that Henry will remain on the 53-man roster or, potentially, the practice squad.

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