We all know who the most important and valuable members of the Seattle Seahawks have been so far this season. Players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Leonard Williams, Devon Witherspoon, and several others have been playing elite football, and we have every reason to believe they will continue to do so. But what about the ones who could go one way or the other?

3: DeMarcus Lawrence

To be clear, I think D-Law has been good so far this season. I’d even go as far as saying that he’s been better than I expected. However, he had been held sackless through the first eight games of the season, before finally breaking through with one in each of the last two games. Plus, he accepted blame for some of the red zone defensive woes this year.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (0) after the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 34 years old, the concern for me was always that he’d start strong and then wear down by the end of the season. With Dante Fowler Jr barely getting on the field, I don’t think the Seahawks can survive Lawrence slipping from what he was in the first half of the season. He’s getting pressure, but the Seahawks need some sacks and elite run defense.

2: Quenton Nelson

One of the subplots of the 2026 season for the Seahawks has been the fact that opposing defenses don’t fear their run game. Unlike 2025, when defenses lived in stacked boxes to try and take away the run, living with the results of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba torching them for explosive plays down the field. This year, it’s been the opposite.

Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson (53) and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold’s struggles this season can be linked largely to defenses overloading on coverage and going light up front. It seems like the Seahawks now have the running backs to counter this strategy, but it’s really up to Quenton Nelson to be a people-mover in the middle and open up holes. If he’s as advertised, then those boxes could become stacked yet again.

1: Sam Darnold

Like yesterday’s article, this one is almost too easy. The quarterback is always going to be in the conversation for most important player on any NFL team. Even if it’s not the case for Darnold, I think it’s very hard to argue against him being the most pivotal player for the team the rest of the way. His shaky play is a big reason why the team is in the hole they’re in right now.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball as Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) applies pressure. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, this is what it all comes down to. The Seahawks should have an elite defense, and will hopefully have a menacing run game, once all the pieces are in place. But if Sam Darnold continues to struggle to put up points, generate big plays, and remains a turnover machine, this team has a ceiling that’s short of the super bowl. Darnold carries a heavy weight.

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