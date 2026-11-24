The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a much-needed bye week with a record of 6-4. They've fallen far behind the San Francisco 49ers, who improved to 9-1 this week with a win over the Minnesota Vikings, but remain in the playoff picture.

Knowing that defenses win championships, the defensive-minded Seahawks only need to get into the postseason. They understand once there, anything can happen. They proved that this past season when they shocked everyone and won it all.

That said, they're still not seen as an elite team around the league, which is evident in our Week 12 NFL power rankings roundup. Also evident is the fact that Seattle suddenly has a quarterback controversy brewing with Drew Lock outplaying Sam Darnold to this point.

Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 6 | Last week: 8

Connor Orr moved the Seahawks up two spots despite them not being in action this week. He also said they have something to figure out at quarterback, adding that Mike Macdonald can only laugh off the situation for so long.

"The return of Sam Darnold to the lineup just as the Seahawks prepare to take on the 49ers is the subplot of the week. Drew Lock played well enough for Mike Macdonald to get serious questions about who the starter is. He laughed them off…for now," Orr wrote.

ESPN

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 9

Every week, ESPN picks something to highlight about each team in its power rankings. In Week 12, they identified a player worthy of a contract extension. For Seattle, Brady Henderson made a rather easy choice, saying Byron Murphy II needs to be signed to a long-term deal.

"Don't let the absence of Pro Bowl selections or All-Pro nods fool you; Murphy is one of the NFL's premier defensive tackles, and he might be the highest-paid player at the position before long. His stout play against the run is a primary reason Seattle has allowed a league-low 3.6 yards per carry since the start of 2025," Henderson wrote.

The Athletic

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 10

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff also picked something fun to talk about, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, they decided to pick one thing every franchise should be thankful for. In Seattle, they had an interesting choice as they selected wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, giving him credit for his work with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"He’s Seattle’s wide receivers coach, and since 2024, Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 4,130 receiving yards. Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards (1,207), receiving touchdowns (10) and team target percentage (37.1 percent) this season. Jaxon gets more credit for that than Jackson, of course, but it was still a good hire by Mike Macdonald."

NFL.com

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 11

Nick Shook says the organization continues to support Sam Darnold, but still thinks that’s something to keep an eye on this weekend as the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers.

”Two defensively driven wins over lesser teams preceded the bye for the Seahawks, who better come out of the break prepared for a trio of tests that begins with a massive game against San Francisco. Keep an eye on the quarterback situation, too, because the chatter about a potential controversy has already begun, though the organization continues to back Sam Darnold,” Shook wrote.

Bleacher Report

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Drew Lock (2) hug after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 10

Gary Davenport says the Seahawks aren't where they want to be, but admits they still have a solid shot at the playoffs. Outside of that, he was more interested in the sudden quarterback controversy as Drew Lock has been outperforming a struggling Sam Darnold.

"The Seattle Seahawks aren't exactly where they expected to be after a bumpy start to the season, but at 6-4, the defending champs are in the playoff hunt," Davenport wrote.

"They also have an unexpected quarterback controversy. With a struggling Sam Darnold sidelined, Drew Lock has played well enough that some have questioned whether he should remain the starter even when Darnold is healthy."

CBS Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 11 | Last week: 12

Pete Prisco moved Seattle up one spot, but admits there’s not a lot of wiggle room for them the rest of the way

”The defending Super Bowl champs come off their bye with little room for error if they are going to make the playoffs and try to defend. Sam Darnold should be back this week,” Prisco wrote.

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