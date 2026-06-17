3 Seahawks Entering Their Final Season in Seattle in 2026

Every NFL team goes through significant changes to its roster every offseason. Some of the player departures might be a surprise, while some might have been expected. This upcoming season will be another big year for the Seattle Seahawks as they attempt to get a second consecutive Super Bowl. For a few players, including some veterans, this 2026 NFL Season might be their last year with the Seahawks. It might be contract-based, looking for new opportunities, or they might retire. Three veterans are likely playing their final year in Seattle.

Edge Rusher Uchenna Nwosu

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) runs to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are going to have a stacked defense once again, including some key playmakers at edge rusher. Uchenna Nwosu is going to be a key defender this upcoming season as a stand-up pass rusher, along with newly extended Derick Hall. Nwosu is coming off his most impactful and healthiest season with the Seahawks since his first year with the team.

He will be 30 years old in December and is entering the final year of his deal. There’s a good chance the Seahawks could let Nwosu test out free agency for more money. This will allow Hall to take the reins as the main pass rusher opposite defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Seattle’s front office might try to get Nwosu on a cheaper deal, but he will likely test the market.

Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) warms up before playing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reed is the final player from the Seahawks’ famous Legion of Boom era. Since his return to Seattle, Reed has been a prominent player in a defense that has continued to improve with each passing season. He is set to be 34 during the upcoming season, but he has two more seasons left on his contract. If the Seahawks cut Reed this season, he would have a $2.380 million dead cap hit. If they cut before June 1st next offseason, he would have only a $1.5 million dead cap hit, but after June 1st, it would be $8 million.

If the Seahawks made roster moves based on the salary cap, an older player like Reed might be a candidate. Reed, however, might be more inclined to retire after this upcoming season. He is the oldest defensive player on the roster, outside of Lawrence, and plays a physically demanding position.

Guard Anthony Bradford

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The final starter or main player to likely play their last season with the Seahawks is starting right guard Anthony Bradford. He is the most controversial starter on the team, as he was criticized for his poor play last season. Bradford did play better late in the year and going into the playoffs, but there were many concerned Seahawks fans who wondered if he would be too much of a liability.

There is no question that Bradford is the projected starter going into the final year of his four-year rookie deal. While there is a lot of hype around rookie guard Beau Stephens, the right guard spot is Bardford’s position to lose. It is likely that the Seahawks will let Bradford test free agency in favor of extensions for cornerback Devon Witherspoon, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and quarterback Sam Darnold.

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