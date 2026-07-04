3 Seattle Seahawks Now on the Chopping Block Entering Training Camp

We are just a couple weeks away from the Seattle Seahawks rookies arriving at training camp. July 17 is when the first year players will arrive, while the veterans will be there one week later starting on July 24.

Practices will begin on the 25th, and run until August 13. During that time the Seahawks coaching staff will be trying to determine which players make the most sense on their 53 man roster. That being in the case, here's a look at three players who enter the month on the chopping block, and might not make the initial roster.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not be any player with a bigger spotlight on them entering training camp than Anthony Bradford. The starting right guard is widely considered the biggest weak link on the entire offense, and there were expectations that he would be replaced this offseason.

Seattle didn't make any big-name additions, however, but Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener believes fifth-round rookie Beau Stephens could potentially steal Bradford's job. Bradford has continued to defy the odds and keep his spot on the line, so we shouldn't bet against him just yet. That said, he's a player entering training camp on the chopping block and could find himself looking for a new home if he does lose the starting spot.

Patrick O'Connell, LB

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike McDonald has built a pretty solid linebacker corps in Seattle. Players like Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, and Chris Paul Jr. will all be competing for snaps this season, which could leave Patrick O'Connell on the outside looking in.

O'Connell is coming off his best season as a pro, and has become a solid special teams player for the Seahawks. That said, he has to prove that he can take snaps in the base defense as well in order to earn a spot on the 53 man roster.

George Holani, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani returns the opening kick-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, Jadarian Price has been taking most of the first team reps during OTAs and minicamp. Behind him, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have been vying for snaps as well.

Holani has been impressive during offseason workouts, but that has often been the case with him. When the regular season starts, however, he doesn't see the field very often. On the other hand, Wilson is coming off of back-to-back strong seasons for the Green Bay Packers and has proven to be a reliable RB2 in the NFL. Holani might not be in danger of being cut, but if he doesn't stand out during training camp, he could find himself inactive during the regular season while Wilson takes the majority of the reps behind Price.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter