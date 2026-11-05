3 Things Drew Lock Can Do This Weekend That Sam Darnold Wasn’t

Less than ten months ago, Sam Darnold won the Seattle Seahawks a super bowl. Now, a significant chunk of the fanbase is happy that he’s riding the pine for Drew Lock this weekend. Life comes at you fast, but let’s be clear about something. Sam Darnold was not playing well for the Seahawks, and there’s reason to believe Lock can be better in some areas.

1: Let It Rip

The primary problem I’m having right now when watching Sam Darnold play is his inability to make quick decisions and throw the ball on time. According to Pro Football Focus, his average time to throw this season is 2.96 seconds, which is a significant uptick over 2025’s average of 2.75. He seems scared to trust what he sees and throw with anticipation.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock, across the first two games of the season, had an average time to throw of 2.69 seconds. His career high time to throw, 2.85 seconds from his rookie season, is still lower than Darnold’s current one. Behind this offensive line in the middle of a retool, throwing it fast and with decisiveness is a must, and Lock has shown he’s more willing to fire it in.

2: Take Off And Go

I don’t have a statistic for this one, but I also suspect we’ll see a quarterback more willing to take off, run for whatever yardage is there, and even put his body on the line to make a play. Darnold’s legs have been significantly muted as a weapon in Seattle so far compared to where it was in Minnesota, and he seems hesitant and unwilling to do it sometimes.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps he’s scared of getting injured again after surviving a scare in the first game of the year. Maybe he’s thinking about protecting himself before his contract extension conversations this offseason. But Lock should have no such reservations, and even if it’s just a couple times, I think he’ll be eager to use his legs when the defense gives him the opportunity.

3: Avoid Turnovers?

Emphasis on the question mark here. Drew Lock has been a turnover-prone quarterback his entire career, and the way in which he turns it over isn’t particularly different from the way that Darnold does. They’re both gunslingers, willing to take risks to make plays, and sometimes it backfires. The thing is, right now, Sam isn’t gunslinging, and he’s still turning it over.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Darnold is trying to be a game-manager and avoid any hint of trouble, trusting his defense to win the day, but that strategy is still resulting in turnovers. Perhaps Lock can adapt that game-manager philosophy without completely crippling the offense’s ability to move the ball and get the occasional score, while keeping turnovers low. He’s done it for us before.

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