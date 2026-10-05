Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold Not Quite Out of the Turnover Business

Timing is everything. During the 2025 offseason, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider opted to revamp his offense. Quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver DK Metcalf was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and veteran wideout Tyler Lockett was released.

Schneider would get his man in Sam Darnold, who enjoyed a career year with Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings in 2024. However, that team wanted to go in a different direction having used a first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy—who is now a member of the New York Giants. The third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 draft would be joining his fifth NFL franchise, to the tune of three years and $100.5 million.

Seahawks played turnover-free football in the 2025 postseason

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season, Darnold started all 17 regular-season games, as well as the Seahawks’ three postseason contests. In terms of the former, he connected on 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 scores, and 14 interceptions. He was sacked 27 times and totaled 95 yards rushing on 35 attempts, but also lost six of his 11 fumbles. It added up to a total of 20 turnovers.

In the playoff conquests of the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots, Darnold was not spectacular but efficient. His completion percentage dipped to 61.5, throwing for 672 yards. He totaled five touchdown passes without an interception, and did not lose his lone fumble. In fact, Mike Macdonald’s team played turnover-free football in all three contests all the way to hoisting the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold has been a bit hot and cold so far in 2026

KAIN MEDRANO PICKS OFF SAM DARNOLD FOR A PICK SIX!@Commanders extend their late lead



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/R4di9f5PoL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

However, instead of picking up where he left off in the 2025 playoffs, Darnold is off to a somewhat shaky start this season in terms of ball security. Speaking of starts, he lasted just one series in the team’s Wednesday night win over the Patriots. He was sacked in the first quarter and was injured (glute). He missed the rest of the game, as well as the Week 2 clash with the Cardinals.

Darnold returned to action in Week 3. He threw for 379 yards and four scores, but was intercepted twice. That included a 50-yard pick-six that proved to be the difference in a stunning 33-31 upset loss to the Commanders.

Sam Darnold got off to a rocky start on Sunday vs. the Chargers

On Sunday, Darnold’s first pass attempt of the game was intercepted by Los Angeles Chargers’ edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. He rebounded to throw for 168 yards and a pair of scores in the club’s 30-23 triumph.

In nine quarters of play this season, the 29-year-old signal-caller has passed for a combined 560 yards and six touchdowns, with three interceptions. Hence, in his 20 regular-season appearances with the Seahawks, Darnold has given up the football 23 times—committing at least one turnover in 13 of those contests.

It will be interesting to see if the three picks the past two games are a result of a little rustiness or just a quarterback falling into his usual habits.

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