Seahawks Rookie Report: Jadarian Price Coming Off Best Game Yet

The Seattle Seahawks and their 2026 NFL Draft class have had a rough stretch. For most of the season, the Seahawks have seen a lot of their rookies show they’re not ready to play or are on IR. The Seahawks are coming off a 17-3 bounce-back win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

​The win over the Cardinals might have been the best any of the rookies looked at any point during the season. Seattle is getting some investment from the 2026 Draft class, with the potential of more impact coming soon. The Seahawks go on the road in Week 10 to face the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) in a game where they develop their momentum and their rookies.

​Feeling Good

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks potentially got the best performance out of first-round pick Jadarian Price in the win over the Cardinals. Price wasn’t a dominant rusher, accounting for 24 yards on nine carries. He was, however, the team’s leading pass-catcher with 54 yards on four receptions. Price is showing he can be one of the team’s most dynamic and reliable offensive playmakers.

​The only other rookie to play in Week 9 was cornerback Avery Smith, who played six special teams reps. He played three special teams reps against the Bears and eight in the 20-3 Week 7 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He has yet to play a defensive snap this season, but he is building experience by being on the field.

​Needs More Time

​The Seahawks elevated defensive tackle Deven Eastern off the practice squad to fill in for depth. Seattle was without veteran defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili and could still be without them. Eastern remains a serious option as a rotational player if the Seahawks need some fresh legs.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens (70) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Guard Beau Stephens remains on the 53-man roster and ready to fill in as one of the top backup interior offensive linemen. The Seahawks chose to release Christian Hayne following the trade of Quenton Nelson and, now he is recovering from minor surgery. Stephens possesses the experience and the potential to be a starting guard, but he needs time to be developed.

​Cornerback Julian Neal remains on IR as he recovers from a severe hamstring injury. It is not known if he will be back soon or at all this season. There are only five rookies on their practice squad after the front office released Gary Smith III and moved up Eastern to the active roster.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., cornerback Michael Dansby and cornerback Andre Fuller are the remaining players who the Seahawks drafted and are still on the practice squad. Edge rusher Aidan Hubbard and recently added defensive tackle Cole Brevard are the two undrafted rookies on the practice squad.

​Out For Season

​One player who would easily help the Seahawks’ draft class is second-round pick in safety Bud Clark. It’s hard to know where Clark would fully fit into the Seahawks’ defense this season with Julian Love and Ty Okada playing great at safety, Nick Emmanwori playing at a Pro-Bowl level, and the cornerbacks being solid. Clark would likely be an alternate at multiple position groups, but he will have to wait until the offseason due to his season-ending broken ankle injury.

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