Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 10 Expert Pick Roundup

The Seattle Seahawks are waking up with an opportunity to win their second straight game going into their bye week as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The Week 10 contest will mark Drew Lock's third start of the season for the team. Lock beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and Week 9, but now he gets a chance to start against the Raiders, whom he has faced off against four times throughout his career.

Lock is 1-3 all-time against the Raiders, having played against them four times as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. The last time he faced the Raiders was in 2021, when he threw 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards.

Here's a look at what experts around the internet have predicted for the game.

Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in the huddle during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

The Seahawks get seven of the eight picks from the SI experts, with Kadlick dissenting and going with the Raiders.

ESPN

Aaron Schatz: Seahawks

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks

Eric Moody: Seahawks

All three ESPN analysts believe the Seahawks will walk away with a close victory.

NFL.com

Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks

Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks

Dan Parr: Seahawks

Another Seahawks sweep on NFL.com. Some analysts predicted a close game, but Gennaro Filice predicted a two-score victory.

Bleacher Report

Gary Davenport: Seahawks

Brad Gagnon: Seahawks

Kris Knox: Seahawks

Moe Moton: Seahawks

Brent Sobleski: Seahawks

Wes O'Donnell: Seahawks

Ian Hanford: Raiders

The Seahawks are pretty much the consensus over at Bleacher Report as well, with Ian Hanford being the lone dissenting analyst going with the Raiders.

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson: Seahawks

John Breech: Seahawks

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks

There is much of the same over at CBS Sports, as all but Dave Richard are going with the Seahawks.

Final Prediction

Out of the 30 analysts we tracked across the internet, 27 believe the Seahawks are walking away from this one victorious. Given that the Raiders are playing with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, this will be a difficult one for them to get. Seattle has the league's best defense, and they should be bringing the pressure for the No. 1 overall pick.

Score prediction: Seahawks 20, Raiders 7

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