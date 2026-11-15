Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 10 Expert Pick Roundup
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks are waking up with an opportunity to win their second straight game going into their bye week as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
The Week 10 contest will mark Drew Lock's third start of the season for the team. Lock beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and Week 9, but now he gets a chance to start against the Raiders, whom he has faced off against four times throughout his career.
Lock is 1-3 all-time against the Raiders, having played against them four times as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. The last time he faced the Raiders was in 2021, when he threw 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards.
Here's a look at what experts around the internet have predicted for the game.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
The Seahawks get seven of the eight picks from the SI experts, with Kadlick dissenting and going with the Raiders.
ESPN
- Aaron Schatz: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
All three ESPN analysts believe the Seahawks will walk away with a close victory.
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks
- Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks
- Gennaro Filice: Seahawks
- Bobby Kownack: Seahawks
- Dan Parr: Seahawks
Another Seahawks sweep on NFL.com. Some analysts predicted a close game, but Gennaro Filice predicted a two-score victory.
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Seahawks
- Brad Gagnon: Seahawks
- Kris Knox: Seahawks
- Moe Moton: Seahawks
- Brent Sobleski: Seahawks
- Wes O'Donnell: Seahawks
- Ian Hanford: Raiders
The Seahawks are pretty much the consensus over at Bleacher Report as well, with Ian Hanford being the lone dissenting analyst going with the Raiders.
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Seahawks
- Jared Dubin: Seahawks
- Ryan Wilson: Seahawks
- John Breech: Seahawks
- Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks
- Dave Richard: Raiders
- Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks
There is much of the same over at CBS Sports, as all but Dave Richard are going with the Seahawks.
Final Prediction
Out of the 30 analysts we tracked across the internet, 27 believe the Seahawks are walking away from this one victorious. Given that the Raiders are playing with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, this will be a difficult one for them to get. Seattle has the league's best defense, and they should be bringing the pressure for the No. 1 overall pick.
Score prediction: Seahawks 20, Raiders 7
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener