The Seattle Seahawks are seeing their bye week come and go without much improvement of their current playoff standing.

Going into the week, the Seahawks had a 49 percent chance to make it to the playoffs. After the Week 11 games played out, the team only has a 44 percent chance of making it to the postseason, thus making them an official bye-week loser.

Seahawks Playoff Hopes Take Hit After Bye Week

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five teams in the NFC playoff picture all won their respective games this week.

The Chicago Bears beat the New Orleans Saints at home.

The Carolina Panthers barely topped the Baltimore Ravens in a shootout.

The New York Giants made a statement by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

The Detroit Lions took care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The main result that really sunk Seattle's playoff hopes was the San Francisco 49ers beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City.

The Niners' win officially put the lead between them and the Seahawks at three games. On top of that, the 49ers also currently hold the tiebreaker against the Seahawks after beating them at Lumen Field in Week 5.

Things could change over the final seven weeks of the season, especially if Seattle beats San Francisco in their next game. That's what makes their Week 12 contest so crucial.

Seahawks Upcoming Schedule

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner dives with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 12: Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Week 13: Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Week 15: Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Week 18: Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Out of their final seven games, the Seahawks will face five contests against teams that are currently .500 or better.

The Cowboys are one of the exceptions at 5-6, but they are also holding on to faint playoff hopes, which sit at 22 percent. The Cowboys dropped 51 points against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, which is a sign that they can pop off on offense on any given week. Their 30.6 points per game ranks 4th in the NFL behind the 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, all of whom are Super Bowl contenders.

These seven games will test the Seahawks. If they can win five of these games, they will definitely be viewed as a team that deserves to be in the playoffs. On top of that, they could be the team that nobody wants to face.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter