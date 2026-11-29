The Seattle Seahawks are facing off against the division rival San Francisco 49ers in their Week 12 matchup.

The Seahawks are seeking revenge against the Niners after the two teams met in Seattle in Week 5.

The Seahawks are coming off a Week 10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, going into their bye. Meanwhile, the 49ers are fresh off a Sunday Night Football victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11's edition of Sunday Night Football in Mexico City.

With the stage set, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and 49ers in their divisional showdown.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Announcers

Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt with Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game will be shown on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt taking the microphone along with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Analyst: Tom Brady

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Referees for Week 12 Seahawks vs. 49ers

NFL referee Carl Cheffers during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carl Cheffers is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Cardinals, just like he did in Week 2 when the divisional rivals met for the first time this year. This is his 11th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Umpire: Derek Anderson

Down Judge: Derick Bowers

Line Judge: Quentin Givens

Field Judge: Nate Jones

Side Judge: Dominique Pender

Back Judge: Martin Hankins

Seattle Seahawks Week 12 Uniform

Week 12 colourway: White on Navy



Read more » https://t.co/iVlYiJgOxu pic.twitter.com/aGDLf7WXUl — Seahawks Canada (@SeahawksCanada) November 25, 2026

The Seahawks will wear their white jerseys with their navy pants when they face off against the 49ers.

Since debuting their current jerseys in 2012, the Seahawks are 5-3 against the 49ers wearing their navy helmet and white jersey.

Helmet: College Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: College Navy

San Francisco 49ers Week 12 Uniform

Full 49ers jersey schedule 🔥 pic.twitter.com/APKAKkZGtn — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 21, 2026

For the final time in the regular season, the Seahawks are going to wear their red primary jerseys with gold pants. It is the seventh time this season the Niners have come up with that jersey combination, and they are 6-0 in the previous six meetings.

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter