Are the Seahawks Officially out on RB Jonathan Taylor Trade?

For four consecutive years, the Seattle Seahawks have been a major player during the NFL Trade Deadline. Earlier this week, general manager John Schneider showed that the team remains willing to trade for high-level talent at the NFL Trade Deadline. The Seahawks traded for eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson is an immediate upgrade for the offensive line.

​There was talk that the Seahawks might not be done making trades to improve the roster, especially being two weeks away from the deadline at the time. There was talk that the Seahawks might trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Despite a great fit, the Seahawks might be out on Taylor.

​Seahawks Out on Jonathan Taylor?

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​On Sunday, ESPN’s NFL insiders Ian and Raport Adam Schefter reported that the Colts are open to trading Taylor. Schefter mentioned that some teams are active in trading for the three-time Pro-Bowl running back. These teams include the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Seattle seems to be the biggest omission from the list of teams that haven’t reached out to Indianapolis.

​While this doesn’t mean that the Seahawks are out on Taylor, it seems they are more focused on their roster than making changes to it. The Seahawks could get veteran running back Zach Charbonnet and rookie running back Jadarian Price back from injury for Week 8’s Monday Night Football game versus the Chicago Bears. The front office and coaching staff might want to see their new rushing additions of Nelson, Charbonnet and, possibly, Price in a game before a decision.

​Why are the Seahawks Likely Out on Taylor?

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There is still time for the Seahawks to decide if they want to trade for Taylor, especially after their game versus the Bears. The Seahawks might be cautious of trading for an older running back and what they would have to give up. Indianapolis already reportedly turned down a trade deal that includes a second-round pick and an additional pick. This likely means that the Colts are wanting more picks or at least one first-round pick.

​The Seahawks have multiple picks on day-two and day-three of the NFL Draft, but first-or-second-round picks. The front office might replace an early pick with Price, but that would mean giving up on the young back before he has been given several chances to show himself. Price was drafted to be a dynamic starting running back for several years in the Seahawks’ backfield.

​Seattle ranks 17th in the league in rushing yards per game (113.7), while bad offensive line play, turnovers and a lack of explosiveness have plagued the offense. If Nelson’s addition to the roster plus Charbonnet and Price’s return doesn’t improve the running game, then there are problems beyond the players. If the Seahawks trade assets for Taylor and the problems persist, then it’s not a good look for the Seahawks’ future this season.

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