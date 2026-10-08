How Bad Has Seahawks' Run Game Been This Season?

Through Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks are still searching for answers in the run game, which has been the offense's undeniable weak point so far in 2026.

The elephant in the room is that Kenneth Walker III is leading the NFL in rushing yards after he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency this offseason. What’s currently being overblown is the Seahawks’ choice to let Walker leave; the divorce seemed imminent regardless.

What might not be overblown, however, is how much Seattle’s current stable of running backs has been struggling this season.

First, let’s compare the numbers from this season to 2025, with ranks among the NFL.

Seahawks rushing numbers 2026 (4 games)

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rush attempts: 113 (14th)

Rush yards (total): 441 (13th)

Rush yards per game: 110.3 (13th)

Rush TD: 3 (T-15th)

Yards/attempt: 3.9 (21st)

Lost fumbles: 2 (32nd)

Seahawks rushing numbers 2025 (17 games)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rush attempts: 507 (3rd)

Rush yards (total): 2,096 (11th)

Rush yards/game: 123.3 (11th)

Rush TD: 18 (10th)

Yards/attempt: 4.1 (25th)

Lost fumbles: 1 (T-6th)

What the numbers tell us

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the sample sizes are different, and these trends could look much different by the end of the season. But the ranks among the NFL at this point in the season are almost certainly not where offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and head coach Mike Macdonald want to be.

The two 2026 figures that stand out the most are yards per attempt and lost fumbles. Seattle already has more fumbles lost by running backs than they did in the entire 2025 season, and they’re currently under four yards per carry as a team.

Most of the other trends are about the same as they were under Klint Kubiak last season. The Seahawks’ run rate has dropped from 49.71% in 2025 (3rd most) to 47.68% this season, a marginal difference. But run rates across the league are up so far in 2026, as last year’s figure would currently rank 7th among all 32 teams.

One slightly concerning element is the Seahawks’ run-block win rate, which is currently at 72% (24th). Seattle’s offensive line ranked eighth at about 73% last season.

So, a few things are at work here: The offensive line has been slightly worse, Fleury isn’t staying quite as committed to the run as Kubiak did, and the running backs have overall been worse at maximizing runs and not turning the football over.

The good news is that all of these things are fixable, even before Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are back healthy. Fleury is still in the feel-out phase of refining what is working and what isn’t, and it falls on the running backs to contribute to that process.

Still, assuming he’s back to 100% upon his return, Charbonnet should be a major boost to Seattle’s run game. He was arguably the better rusher in Kubiak’s system last season, and the current scheme under Fleury is very similar.

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