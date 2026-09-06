Byron Murphy II Could Be the Seahawks' Next Big Payday Waiting to Happen

It is shocking how undervalued Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is. In Murphy’s second year in the league last season, he had stats that were just as good as some of the players named to the Pro Bowl. Murphy’s name isn’t as well known as Jalen Carter or Quinnen Williams because he doesn’t play on the East Coast or because he isn’t controversial.

Murphy acknowledges he is undervalued and wants to have his honor after being snubbed last season. That is why he has created some big goals for himself this 2026 NFL Season. They are goals that are not only big, but achievable. They are also big enough to make him a top candidate to earn big pay for the Seahawks next offseason.

Is Byron Murphy II the Next Star to Get Extension?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) reacts after a fumble against New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks had some big extensions this offseason. Among the young stars that got paid were wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, edge rusher Derick Hall, defensive tackle Leonard Williams and offensive tackle Charles Cross. These extensions keep the stars on the roster for a long time and they create ways for other stars to get their extensions in the future.

ESPN’s reporter Dan Graziano believes Murphy could be the first and biggest player to get a luxurious extension following a tremendous third breakout season. This isn’t a shock to Seahawks media considering who has got paid this offseason, but it is noticeable now that national media outlets are making note that Murphy could be next. For a big extension, Murphy would need to have big results.

These results were self-created by Murphy, which include being named to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro while accounting for 10-plus sacks. It is enough to see that Murphy took a huge leap from his rookie season to last year and that he is one of the most tenacious run-stoppers or running lane cloggers.

Murphy needs to show basic voters that he can create elite numbers and become even better. The extension might not be the current goal since he won’t be eligible until next offseason, but it’s on his mind.

Why Murphy is Capable of a Breakout Season

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy had a decent rookie season in 2024, accounting for 36 total tackles and two tackles for loss as a partial starter. This past season, however, he took a big step up to becoming a more tenacious defender.

Murphy accumulated 62 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and seven sacks. He accomplished a lot of these feats while playing at the one-technique defensive tackle, where he is often double-teamed.

This season, Murphy states he wants to be a more aggressive pass rusher from the interior. The Seahawks have schemes and lineups where he could play at the three-technique position for more one-on-one matchups against an offensive lineman. Murphy has been working on getting faster, being more athletic and using more separation moves as opposed to just his power.

A more determined Murphy is a dangerous player to have, but for the Seahawks, it is a bonus. The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense finished the regular season with the top-ranked scoring defense.

Despite winning a Super Bowl title, the Seahawks as a whole feel disrespected for their team’s lack of acknowledgement. This is a defense that will remain the same tenacious defense that helped them win a title. At the front of it is Murphy, who has the most to gain from a breakout, stellar season.

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