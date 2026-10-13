Byron Murphy II Could Decide Whether Seahawks Beat Broncos

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II has really come along in his last two weeks of the season.

He has recorded three sacks in the last two games, including a pair in the team's Week 5 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Murphy has 7.5 sacks over the course of his first 31 games, and he's well on pace to smash that number out of the water this season. Murphy explained how he is improving his pass rush repertoire.

"I feel like it's going pretty good," Murphy said via the team's website.

"Last week, when I got my first sack of the season, I'm like, damn, when you get that first one, they just start coming to you, they start coming in bunches, and I got two yesterday. I feel pretty good just being able to go out there and showcase my pass-rushing ability and for the coaches to believe in me, knowing, 'OK, this guy can rush and we're going to give him opportunities.' Being able to go out there and put my best foot forward is pretty cool."

How Byron Murphy II Affects Week 6 vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy will have a tough task against the Broncos' offensive line, which has done a good job keeping quarterback Bo Nix upright this season. After letting him fall to the ground four times in the team's Week 1 opener against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, Nix has only been sacked twice in the last four games.

The Seahawks already have 14 sacks on the season, putting them in the top 10 among all NFL teams. If Murphy contributes to that number, it makes the team dangerous from the edge and the inside, which makes it so much more difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

The Seahawks have to force the ball out of Nix's hands as soon as possible, and Murphy might be the strongest catalyst towards that.

With Leonard Williams dealing with an ankle injury on a short week, he is up in the air for the team's Week 6 contest against the Broncos. If he is unable to go, Murphy grows in importance for the team's game plan, which is likely going to come down to who wins the battle on the line of scrimmage.

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