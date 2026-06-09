Chazz Surratt Gets Renewed Chance With Seahawks’ Defense

There are some players who had to shine early with a team thanks to their natural talent at their position. Then, there are those players who had to make major changes to their play to stay in the NFL. Oftentimes, this includes position changes, which isn't uncommon, but it usually happens before they play college football.

That isn't the case for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt, who started at quarterback in college. Since then, he has slowly developed into a linebacker who has earned a place on the Dark Side Defense, but the big factor remains if he can keep it.

From College to the Seahawks

Nov 27, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) passes the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) pressures in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Surratt enrolled as a quarterback for North Carolina in the 2016 National Recruiting Class. He spent two seasons at quarterback for the Tar Heels before making the transition to linebacker. Surratt already had experience on defense, but he picked up more as a full-time defender. He competed for a starting position in his first two off-seasons in the league for the Minnesota Vikings. Surratt jumped around three more times to settle with the Seahawks last season.

He found opportunities to learn more and develop with the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. He found time as a backup and playing on special teams before encountering an injury in Week 12 while filling in for the injured starters. Surratt couldn’t return from injury reserve until just before the Super Bowl LX matchup. The Seahawks saw an opportunity for him to grow on as they gave him another one-year contract.

What Surratt Provides to the Seahawks

It isn’t hard to see why the Seahawks are giving Surratt another big opportunity. He filled in well for the Seahawks this past season as a backup and a key special teams player. Surratt accounted for 11 total tackles in 11 games played. Now that he is healthy, his experience, leadership, and dynamic roles will be an asset to Seattle this upcoming season. Despite his limited production, Surratt possesses the physicality and aggressiveness to deliver punishing hits. It is a plus that he is 6-2, 233 pounds. His biggest concerns moving forward are his injury history and his lack of experience.

Can He Remain a Key Role Player?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt (44) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are returning several key starters and role players from last season’s top-ranked defense. Surratt is a player who had a distinctive role and was tasked to step up after some injuries. The injury, unfortunately, caused him to miss that chance to make a first-string impact. That doesn’t mean he has lost that chance, however.

Surratt renewed his hopes to be a reliable player and an aggressive backup, but he needs to remain healthy. He possesses the natural talent to be an efficient player in every game, but he must showcase that talent to avoid being a surprising roster cut in favor of another starter.

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