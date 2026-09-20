Complete Seahawks Inactives for Week 2 vs. Cardinals: Nick Emmanwori Status Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks are testing out Nick Emmanwori's ankle and hip before figuring out whether he would make his 2026 debut against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

With inactive lists coming in, the Seahawks are making Emmanwori available, giving him the chance to play for the first time since the Super Bowl. Here's a full list of the inactives for the team's Week 2 contest:

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold is inactive after being ruled out earlier in the week with his hip and glute injury. The Seahawks continue to get positive updates on his status and should have a chance to possibly play next week against the Washington Commanders. The latest he probably will return is the following week, when they are back at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ty Okada

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okada missed the season opener with a hamstring injury that has held him out for a couple of weeks. Okada's absence is another reason why having Emmanwori back in the fold is so crucial for the Seahawks. Other players like Julian Love and Rodney Thomas II, who was elevated from the practice squad, should play large roles in the secondary.

Anthony Bradford

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradford was a game-time decision with a hip and knee injury, but the team is ruling him out against the Cardinals. With Bradford out, Christian Haynes will draw the start on the offensive line alongside Charles Cross, Jalen Sundell, Grey Zabel and Abraham Lucas.

Connor O'Toole

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole during the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Toole is a healthy scratch for the Seahawks with Emmons-Warrey active. He had one tackle in the team's Week 1 win against the Patriots.

Montorie Foster Jr.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster is a healthy scratch for the second straight week as the final wide receiver on the depth chart.

Mike Morris

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mike Morris against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris is also out for the second consecurive week.

Cardinals Inactives

Defensive back Garrett Williams (Achilles), wide receiver Reggie Virgil, quarterback Carson Beck (Emergency QB), offensive lineman Josh Fryar and defensive lineman Andrew Billings.

Williams is the team's starting cornerback, so this could be a spot to exploit during the game. Second-year pro Denzel Burke will likely take his place in the lineup.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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