2 Seahawks Out, 2 Questionable vs. Cardinals in Final Week 2 Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) are making final preparations for the Week 2 road game at the Arizona Cardinals (1-0). This is a game the Seahawks are taking seriously after the Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 in Week 1. Seattle had its final practice of the preparation week on Friday.

The Seahawks already knew they would be without their first-string quarterback Sam Darnold due to a soft tissue/glute injury. Seattle still has some concerns over starting safety Ty Okada. The last section of the injury report has some caution and some optimism going into the game on Sunday.

Darnold and Okada Out

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold’s availability for the game was in doubt early as the Seahawks expect him back by Week 3 at the Washington Commanders or the Week 4 home game versus the Chargers. Darnold was able to avoid a major hip injury or a fracture, but there is some discomfort with his movement.

In the meantime, Seattle will have Lock as their starting quarterback for the first time since the two games in the 2023 season. Lock's last start was in 2024 with the New York Giants, but he took all of the offensive reps, with the exception of the first drive of the Seahawks' 13-10 win in Week 1 over the New England Patriots.

The other bad news for the Seahawks is that Okada will remain out with a hamstring injury. There hasn't been much discussed about his injury other than that he doesn't need to go on IR. Rodney Thomas II started in his place in the win over the Patriots and played great. The Seahawks are expecting the same results, or better, after getting all of the first-string reps in practice this week.

Some Optimism with the Questionable Players

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only bad news of the questionable status is that right guard Anthony Bradford is questionable for the game with a knee and hip injury. Bradford was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practice, but he didn't participate in Friday's practice.

The Seahawks are having Christian Haynes practice at the first-string right guard. There have been times last season when Bradford was limited or didn't practice but still played in all 17 regular-season and the three playoff games.

Second-year nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori has yet to play a game for the Seahawks this season due to his ankle surgery recovery. There are signs that he is getting closer to returning, but he still hasn’t fully participated in a practice.

The Seahawks might have Emmanwori be a game-time decision to see if he is healthy and conditioned enough to play. Even if he plays, he might play a limited number of snaps and series. He is close to being the full-speed young elite defender he was last season.

The other good part of the injury report is that second-year wide receiver Tory Horton could play after missing the Patriots game with a hamstring injury. Horton was a full participant in all three practices for the Seahawks. Cornerback Josh Jobe (wrist), backup offensive tackle Josh Jones (knee) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) had minor injury concerns, but they should be great by the time kick off starts.

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