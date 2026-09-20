Is Nick Emmanwori Playing Today? Seahawks Safety Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks will finally be back in action on Sunday after a long break following their Week 1 win. The defending champions kicked off the 2026 season by hosting the New England Patriots and won 13-10 in a Super Bowl LX rematch.

Injuries were a major focal point in that one, as the Seahawks went into the game incredibly thin at safety. Nick Emmanwori was still working his way back from ankle surgery and missed the opener, as did fellow safety Ty Okada, who suffered a hamstring injury. They also lost Sam Darnold during the first drive of the game as their star quarterback suffered a glute injury.

Now, they turn their attention to the Arizona Cardinals, and injuries are still a primary theme. Darnold will miss their first road game of the season, meaning Drew Lock will get the start. As for their secondary, we are still waiting for the official word on Emmanwori and Okada.

Will Nick Emmanwori play in Week 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Week 2 showdown with Arizona approaches, we were given a major clue about Emmanwori's status. Just as they did in Week 1, the Seahawks are elevating safety Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

According to Gregg Bell, this is a sign that Emmanwori won't play against the Cardinals. Bell shared that Okada is officially out, meaning Thomas will be in line for a big role next to Julian Love once again.

Seahawks dealing with injuries on O-line

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has another starter out in Week 2. On Saturday, the Seahawks downgraded starting right guard Anthony Bradford to OUT. Bradford started all 17 games in 2025, plus their three playoff games. He will miss this one as he is dealing with a knee and hip injury.

In his place will be Christian Haynes, a 2024 third-round pick out of Connecticut. Haynes has plenty of experience, having played in 25 career games, but this will be his first start.

Haynes was expected to be a key contributor when selected a couple of years ago, but has been unable to crack the lineup, despite the concerns surrounding players such as Bradford. This could be a huge opportunity for him to prove that he can get the job done.

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