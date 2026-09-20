Seattle Seahawks Confidence Meter: Is Week 2 at Cardinals a Trap Game?

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) passed their first test of the 2026 NFL Season by surviving quarterback Sam Darnold's injury and defeating the New England Patriots 13-10 in Week 1. The Seahawks have a familiar foe in NFC West Divisional rival Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. This isn't the same punching-bag Cardinals team from the past few years. The Cardinals took care of business on the road at the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14.

As a result of the Cardinals' newfound confidence, Darnold's injury and the national media's lack of memory of the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Seahawks have been placed on upset alert. Some analysts have the Cardinals shocking the Seahawks in Week 2. There is hope for this Cardinals team to turn their franchise around and this team might be closer than previously thought before the start of the season.

Are the Seahawks Playing a Trap Game?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is real concern for this Cardinals team, but there is a real threat to worry about in any game. The Cardinals have a young but incredibly talented offense, mostly at the skilled positions. The best player on the team is tight end Trey McBride, who has been a problem against the Seahawks.

In the two games played against Seattle last season, McBride has caught 16 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. This was with Nick Emmanwori developing into one of the most reliable defenders on the team. It won't help that Emmanwori could miss his second consecutive game for the Seahawks.

The Cardinals also have a reliable set of receivers in Kendrick Bourne and Marvin Harrison Jr., a dynamic duo at running back and a quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, who doesn't throw interceptions. The Seahawks' Dark Side Defense could allow one of these players to have a huge game if they aren't careful.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Cardinals’ defense, considering they didn't do a lot to improve their defense that ranked among the worst in the league. Arizona, however, dominated the Chargers’ offense and could do the same against the Seahawks.

History Favors the Seahawks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have nine consecutive games against the Cardinals and 10 of the last 11 times. Seattle has been a much more stable team within the last two decades than Arizona.

There is no reason to think that head coach Mike Macdonald won't have his team fully ready by the time the game starts. The Seahawks thrive on being undervalued and when given challenges.

Lock will be one of the biggest challenges against the Cardinals in Week 2, but he could also be an asset. There are some key players out or injured in the Cardinals' secondary that will favor Seattle. This could be a matchup that the Seahawks could easily exploit.

Confidence Meter: 7

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