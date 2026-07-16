Could the Seahawks and Center Ethan Pocic Get a Reunion?

It won’t be long until all 32 teams are fully preparing for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks are making the push to improve their roster at every key position unit. The Seahawks are confident in their roster and all of their position groups, but there is always room for improvement. A reunion could be made soon with the Seahawks and free agent center Ethan Pocic. This may not be a move that the Seahawks desperately have to make, but it is a potential investment and underrated move if the Seahawks are smart about this.

Reunion Between Pocic and the Seahawks?

Nov 9, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Ethan Pocic (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pocic is coming off an Achilles tear that he suffered in January while starting for the Cleveland Browns. He has been recently cleared to participate in training camp, which is a remarkably fast recovery. This clears the way for him to test out the free agent market to teams looking to upgrade their offensive line or the center position. The Seahawks should be one of the teams interested in Pocic being added to the roster as a more permanent option at the center position.

Pocic spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks, where he played 57 regular-season games while starting 40 of them. After leaving the Seahawks, Pocic would go on to Cleveland to be a four-year starter for the Browns. He played and started in 57 games in the last four seasons, but has encountered some injuries along the way. He is coming off a year where he finished with an overall grade of 63.8, according to Pro Football Focus. Finally, he also accounted for a pass-blocking grade of 62.2 and a run-block grade of 63.2.

How the Seahawks Could Benefit Beyond Pocic

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ offensive line has improved significantly from 2024 to this past season. There are, however, areas where the team looks to improve on. Seattle may look for Pocic to start at center, but that doesn’t mean that the current starting center in Jalen Sundell, will be a backup. There is the possibility that Sundell could contend with Anthony Bradford for the starting right guard spot. The Seahawks could also keep Sundell at center and have Ponic at right guard.

Acquiring Pocic, if fully healthy, can be a great move as it can allow the Seahawks to make other moves. Having Pocic and Sundell on the roster would push a quality backup like Olu Oluwatimi deeper in the depth chart. The Seahawks could trade him to a team that needs depth at the offensive line and the Seahawks receive a late-round draft pick. There is the possibility that Sundell or Bradford could be traded, depending on who loses the position battle if Poncic returns to Seattle.

Overall, if the Seahawks get Poncic to return, they get a much more efficient offensive line unit, a potential long-term starter at center and the chance to trade for more draft picks and salary cap relief. For Pocic, he gets a chance to return to a familiar team and start for a serious Super Bowl contender after four years in Cleveland.

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