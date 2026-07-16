Olu Oluwatimi Looks to Finish His Rookie Contract out Strong

Theoretically, Olu Oluwatimi should be entering the prime of his NFL playing career. He turns 27 in less than a month, typically about the point when you’re supposed to be at your best. As of right now, Oluwatimi is expected to be a backup, but if he can find his way onto the field for one reason or another, it would be very beneficial for him to put that prime ability on display.

Olu has been fortunate enough to get at least some opportunity to play for the Seahawks over his first three seasons despite not starting in week one in any of those years. Generally speaking, what we’ve seen in those opportunities is a fairly adequate player who is probably among the top thirty-two centers in football, but not by a wide margin.

Caught In Limbo

Center Olu Oluwatimi #51 of the Seattle Seahawks stands in a huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium on December 1, 2024. | (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

When I think about Olu Oluwatimi, the first thing that comes to my mind is a player who is awkwardly stuck between two realities. On the one hand, he’s an exceedingly skilled mover for zone blocking duties, having spent his college career at Virginia and Michigan. Coming out in the draft, I viewed him as the most experienced zone blocker at the position.

However, his actual athletic abilities are highly lacking, as he doesn’t have the movement speed or explosiveness to truly excel in zone. He was able to get away with it in college, where the level of competition is much lower, but he just can’t quite get to his landmarks in the NFL reliably. In a league full of hyper-athletic centers, it just doesn’t quite hold up.

A Potential Solution

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) and guard Laken Tomlinson (70) against Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I wonder if Olu might find more NFL success in a gap-based scheme, focused more on strength and moving the man in front of you than mobility and blocking in space. There are still offenses out there that have plenty of use for a center like that, but the Seahawks aren’t necessarily one of them. One reason why I toyed with the idea of trading him this offseason.

It looks like he’s going to play out his final season here, although I do suspect a team like the Ravens or Titans might want to make a last-minute call as Olu is a likely upgrade over both of their starters. The man in front of him in Seattle, Jalen Sundell, is no superstar, but he’s a far better scheme fit for zone than Oluwatimi, so injury is his only realistic way to the field.

A Solid Emergency Option

Olu Oluwatimi #51 of the Seattle Seahawks during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 05, 2025. | (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

But injury is a very realistic possibility. It happened last year, forcing Oluwatimi to play significant snaps in five games. And while his play wasn’t anything overly spectacular, it was good enough for the team to go 4-1 during that stretch. So as much as he’s not everything we’d like to have in a center, he’s a quality player that is good, and important, to have around.

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