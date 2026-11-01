Do Seahawks Play Today? Start Time and TV Schedule for Week 8 vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but they will have to wait because they're closing things out in Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks are fresh off their biggest win of the season after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 in last week's edition of Sunday Night Football. Now, they hope to get their second win in a row in primetime as they welcome the Bears to town.

Here's all the information needed for the Monday night contest between the Bears and Seahawks.

Bears vs. Seahawks Start Time, TV Information

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a gain as Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon defends. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Monday, Nov. 2 Start Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

5:15 p.m. PT Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field TV Channel: ESPN

This is the final leg of a three-game set for the Seahawks, with all of their games on primetime. Their next game will be against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will be looking for a series sweep over the Cardinals after dismantling them 31-7 in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Bears' next game will take place on Sunday Night Football next week as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town. This is the second of a three-game prime-time marathon for the Bears as they move into their Week 10 bye.

For the Seahawks, it's a crucial game as they look to get a little bit healthier. Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his 2026 debut after recovering for the past eight months from an ACL tear that he suffered in the playoffs. There's also a chance rookie Jadarian Price is activated off of injured reserve, giving him a chance to play in his first game since Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

This is an important game for the Seahawks regarding playoff positioning in the NFC, which is incredibly tight in the middle of the season. A win like this could go a long way for both teams at the end of the season, when the wild card spots could be decided by a single game.

This means football fans should be in for a treat as the NFL closes up shop in Week 8 with one of the best matchups on the schedule.

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