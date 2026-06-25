Do the Seahawks Have the Worst Skilled Players in the NFC West?

There was a lot of trust in quarterback Sam Darnold to lead the Seattle Seahawks’ offense. With a new offense and new system, Darnold led the offense to finish out the regular season third in the league in scoring offense (17.2 points per game) and an eventual Super Bowl title. The offense also saw the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba as an elite receiver and several offensive skilled-position players stepped up. The expectations are even higher for the Seahawks’ offense despite a new offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury leading the team.

Darnold will have a lot of playmakers to rely on this upcoming season, including the new additions of young players like running back Jadarian Price. While Seahawks fans are confident in the offense flourishing with players outside of the quarterback and the offensive line, the same couldn’t be said about the outside media. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has the Seahawks’ running backs, wide receivers and tight ends at No. 11. Meanwhile, he has the Los Angeles at No. 2, the San Francisco 49ers at No. 5, and the Arizona Cardinals at No. 6.

Disbelief in the Seahawks Continues

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Two of the main attributes to Barnwell’s rankings are based on the 2025 season only and if the roster is healthy. Based on these two attributes, the Seahawks should be at least second behind the Rams. The 49ers are always hyped for a deep postseason run based on talent, but injuries played a part in the team’s shortcomings. They will also lose their second key receiver soon in Brandon Aiyuk. The Cardinals saw an emergence in tight end Trey McBride, but wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took a big step backwards despite possessing great talent.

Among the biggest critiques of the Seahawks’ offense this offseason is the loss of Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III to free agency. He was the lone departure offensively. Barnwell wasn’t impressed with Walker’s replacement in Price, who was an explosive number-two behind a Heisman finalist. He also highlighted the lack of Cooper Kupp as a top-tier receiver despite his pay and receiver Rashid Shaheed’s lack of impact offensively, despite being traded in the middle of the season. According to Barnwell, there are reasons for skepticism for the Seahawks, but exceptions exist for the other two teams.

Why the Seahawks Should be Even More Feared This Season

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JSN might not have the season where he finished as the league’s best receiver, but that should be scarier for the rest of the league. Shaheed has a full offseason of work and development with the Seahawks’ offense to get more chemistry. There is a great chance that Kupp will have a rebound season after a modest 2025. The Seahawks could see huge numbers from wide receiver Tory Horton and tight end Elijah Arroyo after missing a series of games in their rookie seasons last year.

There are some questions about the offense, like whether Price and George Holani can be an effective one-two punch in the Seahawks’ backfield. Tight end A.J. Barner has the tools to be a top-tier player at his position, but he needs more targets. Perhaps the biggest question is how Darnold adapts to the new offensive system coached by Fleury. There are many reports, however, that detail how Darnold has taken control of the offense and feels comfortable. He was one of the league’s top passers, but once he lowered his turnover numbers, he could reach All-Pro levels. Much of how successful the skilled position players’ success turns out will be determined by how well Darnold adapts to the new system.

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