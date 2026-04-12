Seahawks Will Host Massive Run-Stopper Brandon Cleveland for Top 30 Visit

While the entire defense is strong for the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Mike Macdonald knows it all starts in the middle. Seattle is able to dominate the line of scrimmage with defensive tackles Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams causing opposing offensive linemen problems throughout the game.

They also have Jarran Reed and Rylie Mills on the bench, giving them one of the top rotations at the position. With the 2026 NFL draft approaching, the Seahawks are looking for more players to add to the mix.

According to Arye Pulli, they will host North Carolina State's Brandon Cleveland on Monday as one of their top-30 visits. During his final season with the Wolfpack, Cleveland recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Brandon Cleveland NFL outlook

NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland reacts to his tackle against the North Carolina Tar Heels. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cleveland is considered a Day 3 pick, expected to go sometime around Round 5. Should Seattle pull the trigger, they would be getting a player who ON SI's Tucker Sennett says is NFL ready, due primarily to his run-stuffing ability.

"NFL teams always need big bodies and Brandon Cleveland fits that mold perfectly after four seasons at NC State. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defensive tackle became a talented run-stopper for the Wolfpack, clogging holes with great consistency and mopping up for the defense frequently," Sennett wrote.

While he won't offer much help when rushing the passer, Cleveland could be a rotational defensive tackle capable of clogging lanes. He does a lot of the dirty work, which is something that Macdonald and the Seahawks value.

Why Seahawks would be interested in Brandon Cleveland

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Doug Farrar, Cleveland fits the mold in Seattle as a "gap-and-a-half" run stopper. He added that he plays with a "nasty streak," which is something every defensive line can use.

What really makes him a fit in Seattle, however, can be seen by looking toward the future. The Seahawks current defensive line is incredibly talented, but they aren't flush with young talent. Williams will be 32 this season and is entering the final year of his contract. Jarran Reed has two more years on his deal, but he's already 33.

Seattle has a building block in Murphy, and they believe Mills has upside. What they will need beyond that is someone capable of rebuilding that defensive line as the veterans ultimately head out. Cleveland could be well worth the investment, especially as a late-round flier.

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