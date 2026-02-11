Seahawks make surprising pick in expert's first post-Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks made the near impossible possible with the development of a high-caliber non-playoff team to a Super Bowl winner in just a few years. It took a lot for the Seahawks to become Super Bowl champs, but one of the biggest reasons is the roster development through the NFL Draft.

General manager John Schneider is one of the best in the NFL due to his consistency in not only finding starters, but stars. From the trade involving Russell Wilson to later rounds that eventually become stars, the Seahawks are great at drafting.

The Seahawks will treat the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft just as seriously as they would if they had a top-five pick. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski released his first post-Super Bowl 2026 NFL Mock Draft, which includes a surprising pick from Seattle. This is a pick that not only makes sense, but it's something that the Seahawks’ front office should consider.

Seahawks projected to take a versatile defender in Dillon Thieneman

The Seahawks are projected to take Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman with that No. 32 overall pick. Thieneman is a player whose name wasn’t in many mock drafts, considering he is a safety and they don’t go high, despite their need.

He is one of the most productive defensive players in this Draft class. In his first two years at Purdue, Thieneman accumulated 210 total tackles, 144 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles. In his lone season at Oregon to build his exposure, Thieneman accounted for 96 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Thieneman is one of the most versatile defenders in this draft class. He can play free safety, nickel cornerback, and outside linebacker in some packages. He has shown that he is one of the reliable tacklers, thanks to his high numbers and tape, where he can chase the ballcarrier and make open field tacklers. Thieneman also possesses solid movement when in coverage, decision-making IQ, and is always active.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rushes the ball past Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Could a surprise be coming to the Seahawks' secondary?

For the Seahawks to make this pick, it suggests that changes could be made in the secondary, but not in the way that many think. Cornerback Riq Woolen, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Josh Jobe, and safety Ty Okada are set to become incoming free agents.

After the solid postseason, including a great Super Bowl performance, Jobe may have found his way to becoming a full-time, legitimate starter. This could be huge for the Seahawks as they likely trust Jobe and might let Woolen test out other teams. The Seahawks might let Bryant walk if the price for a contract extension is too high, and have a surprise upcoming star in Okada become the starting free safety.

Okada is an exclusive rights free agent and has played great while filling in as a starter for 11 games this season, while both Bryant and Julian Love were injured. If Okada becomes the next starting free safety, the Seahawks will need a versatile defender to hypothetically take Okada’s old role. That is where Thieneman comes as the next Okada, except he will have some big expectations, much like the last versatile rookie in Nick Emmanwori.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots