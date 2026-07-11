Dream Blockbuster Trade Targets Seahawks Should Explore Before Start of Season

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a lot of loss this offseason after free agency resulted in several key players leaving for other teams.

The Seahawks made their replacements through the draft, which isn't as sexy as making a big splash on the trade market. That doesn't mean they can't make a deal before the start of the season on September 9 against the New England Patriots. Here's a look at three players the Seahawks could acquire in a blockbuster trade before the season starts.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants could be looking to move on from former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux this offseason as he plays out the final year of his contract. The Giants have invested heavily in premium pass rushers over the past couple of years, selecting Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese in the top five of the last two drafts. On top of that, the team signed Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 campaign, so the team has an excess of top-tier pass rushers.

The Seahawks could look for an upgrade in that position, and they could get a trial run for Thibodeaux before figuring out if he's worth signing on beyond 2026.

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks during a news conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks by the Las Vegas Raiders, but a failed physical nixed the deal. Crosby remains one of the top pass rushers in the league, and his price might not be as high as it once was.

That could open the door for the Seahawks to swoop in and upgrade their pass rush after the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett in a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason.

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a questionable running back situation with Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL. The Seahawks are looking toward rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson to shoulder the load, but none of them provide a truly stable solution.

Trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who could be looking for a way out after the team signed Travis Etienne during the offseason, might make sense for Seattle if they are willing to give up a future Day 3 pick.

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