4 Things Seahawks Could’ve Done Better in First Week of Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks have a huge target on their backs as the defending Super Bowl champions. Several teams were seeking out the stars that helped the Seahawks win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Seahawks' front office, however, couldn't retain all of their front agents as they let four of the six main targets go, but some of the walks might have been on purpose. While the Seahawks made some good moves with key re-signings and acquired new free agents, there are some things the team could have done better to improve further.

4. Get an Edge Rusher

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) tosses the ball to referee Carl Cheffers (51) and reacts after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There was a high probability Seattle wasn’t going to bring back edge rusher Boye Mafe. The Seahawks wanted more impact from Mafe, who accounted for two sacks last season, and they weren’t going to overpay for him. With Mafe gone, the Seahawks need a role player to provide depth and be available for rotation. There were some available pass rushers since the start of free agency, including D.J. Wonnum and A.J. Espensa. As teams released some players for salary cap reasons, players like Anfernee Jennings stick out as potential key contributors for the Seahawks to acquire.

3. Have Some Focus in Outside Free Agent Moves

The Seahawks haven’t signed many external players in the first week of free agency. Seattle has made three free agent agreements, with two of them becoming official. The biggest outside free agent addition is cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, whose deal has yet to become official.

Seattle could use more outside additions at other key areas, like wide receiver, especially if they don’t re-sign Jake Bobo. The Seahawks continue to lose out on other players who could have been reliable, like wide receiver Jalen Tolbert or Darnell Mooney. The Seahawks have to be more aggressive in acquiring more outside free agents.

2. Create an Actual Goal

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since the beginning of the offseason, general manager John Schneider said the main goal for the Seahawks was to re-sign as many of the internal free agents as possible. Seattle ended up losing running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen, and Mafe. Instead, the Seahawks are being slammed for letting go of Walker.

There’s been no indication that the Seahawks want to use the NFL Draft or Free Agency to replace the holes on their roster. Judging by some lack of moves made, the NFL Draft might be the answer. It doesn't help that the Seahawks only have four picks in the draft. There aren't a lot of opportunities for the Seahawks to improve the roster now unless Schneider pulls a surprising move.

1. Be More Assertive in Search of a Starting Running Back

Among the most disappointing moves for the Seahawks this offseason was the timeline of events at running back. One of the hard parts was letting Walker leave for another Super Bowl contender. Perhaps the most frustrating part of the first week of Free Agency was the front office’s patience on willing to get a running back. The Seahawks didn’t just lose out on other top backs like Travis Etienne Jr., they failed to sign other players like Tyler Allegier.

The Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson on a one-year, $2.1 million deal. As of now, Wilson is the projected first-string back with George Holani as the second-string back. This is while Zach Charbonnet remains out while he recovers from a torn ACL. There is potential with Wilson and Holani, but their biggest red flag is their lack of experience. If the Seahawks feel the backfield isn’t complete, then it means they will use the 2026 NFL Draft, or they should’ve been more aggressive in free agency.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter