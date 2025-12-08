Former Seahawks QB may be next in line for injury-riddled Colts

The Seattle Seahawks have recently made a habit of facing, and dominating, backup quarterbacks on the way to their 10-3 record. In four of their last six games Seattle has faced teams who were starting a backup signal-caller, and they've won all four.

This Sunday when Indianapolis rolls into Lumen Field for a 1:25 P a.m. PT kickoff, Colts head coach Shane Steichen may now have to roll with his fourth-string QB.

First, the Colts lost starting QB Daniel Jones on Sunday to an achilles injury that will require surgery and force him to miss the rest of this season. It's a huge blow for the Colts, who have seen their record fall to 8-5 after a 7-1 start.

Meanwhile, former first round pick Anthony Richardson is still not cleared to return from a fractured orbital bone suffered back in October. As a result, rookie third-stringer Riley Leonard came on in relief of Jones in the Colts 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But now Leonard is banged up too!

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) looks to pass downfield Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While the Colts are optimistic Leonard will be able to play through the knee injury he picked up in yesterday's game, it's too early in the week to know that with any certainty.

If Leonard isn't able to go this Sunday at Lumen Field, journeyman Brett Rypien would likely be elevated from Indy's practice squad to make the start. Rypien is the nephew of former Washington State quarterback Mark Rypien, a Spokane native who won Super Bowl XXVI MVP honors with Washington.

Rypien also has a bit of history in Seattle. The former Boise State standout spent a short stint with the Seahawks in 2023 — one of eight stops in his six-year NFL career so far. He left Boise State as the Mountain West’s all-time leading passer, and now finds himself back in familiar Northwest territory, potentially stepping in as the starter.

In his first extended action as a pro, Leonard went 18-for-29 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while filling in for Jones against the Jags.

