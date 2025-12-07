Seahawks catch another break with devastating injury for Colts QB Daniel Jones

The Seattle Seahawks are currently engaged in another defensive slugfest, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins is starting at quarterback for Atlanta thanks to a season-ending ACL injury for Michael Penix.

Even though they have plenty of their own quarterback problems right now, the Seahawks are catching another break in regards to their opponents' QB situation.

Next week the Seahawks will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts, but they just lost their starter Daniel Jones to an Achilles injury against Jacksonville, according to Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Colts say QB Daniel Jones is out due to an Achilles injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2025

Needless to say, this is a devastating blow for the Colts - who already have their primary backup quarterback Anthony Richardson out on injured reserve. The No. 3 quarterback on their depth chart is sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard.

Here’s the play on which Daniel Jones was hurt: pic.twitter.com/RLJkYCAn4b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2025

Leonard starting will be the third straight week that the Seahawks don't have to face the other team's top quarterback, as the Minnesota Vikings were also missing JJ McCarthy in last week's 26-0 win.

Assuming this is the end of the 2025 season for Jones - who was already playing through a broken fibula - he finishes the year with an 8-4 record, 3,041 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and seven inerceptions.

All of those numbers are magnificent compared to what NFL fans became accustomed to during Jones' time with the New York Giants - and Jones' late-blooming season qualified him as this year's Sam Darnold.

As for the original Sam Darnold, whatever momentum he had going in the first half for Seattle is officially gone. Darnold is in the middle of his fourth-consecutive unimpressive start. He's tentative, out of sync with his receivers and forcing bad passes, one of which just got picked off for his 11th interception of the season.

