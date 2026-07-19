Full Seahawks Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to start training camp with the rookies already in town for their first year in the league. The veterans are set to arrive soon to get the preparation for the 2026 season officially started.

Here is a look at everything to know for Seahawks training camp this summer:

Seahawks Training Camp Dates

Rookies arrive on July 17 while veterans begin on July 24. Here's a look at open practice dates:

July 25-26

July 28: Season Ticket Holder Day

July 31- Aug 1: Back Together Weekend

August 4-5

August 7: Season Ticket Holder Day

August 8: Football Fest at Lumen Field

August 13: Kids Day

Joint Practice with Titans

The Seahawks will travel to Nashville a few days ahead of their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. This is the only joint practice the Seahawks will have during the training camp period.

Tennessee Titans center Rob Turner snaps the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 PM PT, Lumen Field

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 PM PT, Nissan Stadium

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, August 28 at 2:00 PM PT, Arrowhead Stadium

The Seahawks face three very different opponents during their preseason run.

They will start things off by hosting the Dallas Cowboys while America's Team is still out on the West Coast for their annual California getaway.

The Seahawks will head to Nashville for the joint practice ahead of the second preseason game against the Titans.

The Seahawks will conclude their preseason run on August 28 against the Chiefs, which will give them a chance to face off against Kansas City's starting unit. It remains to be seen if starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate, considering the fact that he is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered back in December.

The Seahawks will face the Cowboys and Chiefs during the season, so this will also offer a chance to get a sneak preview of a future game during the year.

Hard Knocks

The Seahawks training camp will be documented on HBO during this year's installment of Hard Knocks. Episodes begin on Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m. PT and will run for five weeks.

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