3 Storylines for Seahawks Rookie Training Camp

The final preparations for the 2026 NFL Season are set as the Seattle Seahawks will begin their rookie training camp on Friday. All of the Seahawks’ rookies from first round selection in running back Jadarian Price to the undrafted rookies come in to make the big push for a long season.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, there will be more attention, which means more pressure. It doesn’t start with the star players like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, quarterback Sam Darnold, or the entire Dark Side Defense. It starts with the young rookies. Three storylines are going to be the biggest focus points of the Seahawks as they start the rookie training camp.

Is Price Ready for the Starting Role?

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks solved the answer to their replacement of Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III with Price in the first round. He is the first running back the Seahawks have taken in the first round since Rashaad Penny in 2018. Price is going to have even more pressure on him as Zach Charbonnet is expected to miss a portion of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL. The Seahawks are expected to have George Holani and Emanuel Wilson closely backing Price up early this season.

With the expected heavy reps in a dual running back system and a new run-heavy offense brought in by new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, Price could be an early contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on the Adam Schefter Podcast said that one NFL coach had Price as the best running back in the 2026 NFL Draft class. This could mean that they view his Notre Dame teammate and Heisman Finalist Jeremiyah Love as an overall athlete.

Regardless, there are several coaches, including the Seahawks, who view Price as a top-tier rookie more than outside analysts do. This rookie training camp is Price’s chance to set the tone this upcoming season.

Which Other Rookies are Primed for a Roster Spot?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks made some other big additions on both sides of the ball. Some of these rookies will have a role impact or a primary backup position as they transition more into the NFL lifestyle. Head coach Mike Macdonald has been relatively quiet on what role the second-round pick in safety Bud Clark plays for the Dark Side Defense. He is likely going to back Ty Okada, but there is a good chance he will play both safeties, slot cornerback, box safety, and maybe boundary cornerback.

Third-round pick Julian Neal is likely the backup to Josh Jobe as the No. 3 or 4 cornerback, as he will get a good amount of playing time. The Seahawks are training Beau Stephens at both guard spots as he could be the interior offensive lineman off the bench this season.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson will get an early start to contend for a roster spot over veterans Ricky White III and Cody White. Defensive tackle Deven Eastern, cornerback Andre Fuller and cornerback Michael Dansby are going to be long shots to win a roster spot, but they have a chance to make a case with rookie training camp.

Who are this Year’s Jake Bobo and Ty Okada?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has had a lot of recent success with undrafted players becoming reliable role players. Both wide receiver Jake Bobo and Okada were undrafted rookies who made the active roster. Bobo found significant playing time and became a fan favorite in his rookie season. Okada went from surprise roster spot contender to full-time starter going into his fourth season in the league.

There are some players currently on the roster who could go from undrafted rookie to impact player with the team. These players are edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr., the big-bodied nose tackle Uso Seumalo, defensive end Aidan Hubbard, wide receiver Rashad Rochelle and tight end Lance Mason. Both Jones and Mason are raw prospects who could be potential starters in the future. The other players possess an attribute that the Seahawks could utilize for the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

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