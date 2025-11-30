Wild pick-6 by Ernest Jones turns Seahawks-Vikings game on its head
The Seattle Seahawks have a battle on their hands at home versus the Minnesota Vikings. Offensively, the Seahawks are feeling the constant pressure from the Vikings’ defense to limit their production.
Seattle’s defense, however, remains elite as ever as they take on the Vikings’ offense led by an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer. Much like the Vikings have been pressuring Darnold constantly, the Seahawks have attempted to make Brosmer’s job difficult.
Brosmer had his welcome to the NFL moment as Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was set to bring him down on fourth down in the red zone. Instead of taking the sack or throwing the ball away, Brosmer played hero ball and threw a pass right to linebacker Enrest Jones IV for an 85-yard pick-6.
The Seahawks give the Vikings a taste of their own medicine with pressure on 4th down and the rookie QB makes a critical mistake. pic.twitter.com/uceVlaR75XNovember 30, 2025
That big-time play from Lawrence and Jones completely killed the momentum created by the Vikings’ defense after a strip-sack of quarterback Sam Darnold. What little production the Vikings had in the first half was eliminated due to Brosmer’s careless attempt to make a play happen.
The first half was brutal for both offenses. Seattle only accumulated 84 total yards as the offensive line was overwhelmed by the pass rush lineup at the line of scrimmage. The Seahawks’ offensive line has allowed Minnesota to account for six tackles for loss, four sacks, and five quarterback hits.
Luckily, the Seahawks’ defense is carrying the team to a 13-0 lead at halftime. The Seahawks have accounted for two tackles for loss, two sacks, and three quarterback hits. Lawrence and defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams are the players standing out and creating chaos in the backfield.
If Seattle wants to ensure it avoids an upset in Week 13 like their rivals in the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks need to remain aggressive defensively and play smarter at the offensive line.
