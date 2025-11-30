Wild pick-6 by Ernest Jones turns Seahawks-Vikings game on its head

The Seattle Seahawks have a battle on their hands at home versus the Minnesota Vikings. Offensively, the Seahawks are feeling the constant pressure from the Vikings’ defense to limit their production.

Seattle’s defense, however, remains elite as ever as they take on the Vikings’ offense led by an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer. Much like the Vikings have been pressuring Darnold constantly, the Seahawks have attempted to make Brosmer’s job difficult.

Brosmer had his welcome to the NFL moment as Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was set to bring him down on fourth down in the red zone. Instead of taking the sack or throwing the ball away, Brosmer played hero ball and threw a pass right to linebacker Enrest Jones IV for an 85-yard pick-6.