Wild pick-6 by Ernest Jones turns Seahawks-Vikings game on its head

A huge pick-6 gives the Sehawks life against the Vikings
Michael Hanich|
Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have a battle on their hands at home versus the Minnesota Vikings. Offensively, the Seahawks are feeling the constant pressure from the Vikings’ defense to limit their production.

Seattle’s defense, however, remains elite as ever as they take on the Vikings’ offense led by an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer. Much like the Vikings have been pressuring Darnold constantly, the Seahawks have attempted to make Brosmer’s job difficult.

Brosmer had his welcome to the NFL moment as Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was set to bring him down on fourth down in the red zone. Instead of taking the sack or throwing the ball away, Brosmer played hero ball and threw a pass right to linebacker Enrest Jones IV for an 85-yard pick-6.

Michael Hanich
Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

