Seahawks Most Critical OTA Position Battle Could Decide Offensive Direction

The Seattle Seahawks will be back on the field on Monday for OTAs after taking the last two days off. Their final voluntary practice takes place on June 4 and then their mandatory minicamp begins June 9.

There’s still plenty of time before the regular season begins, but Seattle has some position battles that must be sorted out. After winning the Super Bowl this past season, the Seahawks lost multiple starters in free agency, including running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

With Walker out, Seattle is expected to turn to first-round pick Jadarian Price. He won’t just be handed the job, however, and will have to fend off George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. Even if he’s successful, figuring out their rotation is the most crucial position battle taking place during Seattle’s OTAs says Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

”Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price should have the inside track at the Seattle Seahawks' running back job. However, sorting through a backfield rotation that may include Price, George Holani, and free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson will be a big part of Seattle's summer,” Knox wrote.

While I recently wrote about Zach Charbonnet being a potential breakout candidate for the Seahawks in 2026, Knox isn't so sure he will return quickly this season after suffering a torn ACL in January.

“There's a very real chance that Charbonnet won't be available until late in the season. Therefore, getting Price up to speed and figuring out who can help share the load will be a priority.”

Zach Charbonnet's injury makes RB battle crucial for offensive direction

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Charbonnet was in line to take over for Walker, after recording 730 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2025. The unfortunate knee injury leaves his status in doubt, and while reports from Seattle have been positive, it's always difficult to judge exactly when a player will return from such a surgery.

That's why figuring out the rushing attack is going to be vital for a team that's expected to lean heavily on the ground game in 2026, especially after hiring Brian Fleury as their offensive coordinator following his stint as the San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator.

Price has proven himself to be a capable back after averaging six yards per attempt during his tenure at Notre Dame. Wilson can be an underrated option as well after he averaged 4.5 yards per carry in a reserve role for the Green Bay Packers the past three years. Seattle is betting on them being enough until Charbonnet returns, and their chance to prove the front office made the right bet begins during OTAs.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter