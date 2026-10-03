Jadarian Price Injury Update: The Latest on Seahawks RB

Per reports from many, including Adam Schefter, Jadarian Price has gone to the injured reserve with his chest injury. The move guarantees he will miss the next four games at minimum, making him eligible to return in week 8 against the Chicago Bears. His injury, which opened up in week 2 against the Cardinals, was re-aggravated in practice this week.

Next Steps For The Seahawks

With Price sidelined for at least a month and Zach Charbonnet still working on his rehab, this leaves the Seahawks very thin at running back. The team may have to open up the offense and go pass-happy for the time being. Right now, you have George Holani (nursing a rib injury), Emanuel Wilson, and Velus Jones Jr, since Jacardia Wright is hurt as well.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal (54) chases at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team can survive this week against a lackluster Chargers team, but going forward, they may need some outside help. The 49ers, Broncos, and Chiefs loom, one of the toughest parts of the schedule, and at some point you’ll need to be able to run it. And there’s no guarantee that Price will be back after the four weeks, or that Charbonnet will be himself when he returns.

Options In The Trade Market

I already wrote at length about running backs the Seattle Seahawks could trade for, but it’s worth re-visiting after the news today. The quick and easy fixes, to my eye, are in Tennessee and Houston. Tony Pollard is just wasting his twilight years on a hopeless Titans team, and David Montgomery hasn’t been what the Texans wanted. They should come cheap.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want a bigger swing, Bucky Irving may be available after Tampa Bay’s 0-3 start. He’d cost more, and you might feel obligated to extend him after the season, but he brings a lot more to the table than Pollard or Montgomery. An Irving-Price-Charbonnet backfield for the back half of the season would be lethal. I’m definitely calling the Buccaneers.

Next Steps For Price

As for Jadarian, his rookie campaign couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start. Other than the fact that he’s looked good when on the field (admittedly the most important element), almost every pre-draft concern about his game has been validated so far. You have fumbles, and now you have soft tissue injuries. And both of those were predictable from his college career.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price played sparingly in college behind Jeremiyah Love, so we didn’t get a sense of how he’d be able to handle a full workload. He’s now gotten hurt multiple times at the NFL level even without a full workload, including once in training camp. Maybe the physicality of the pro level is too much for him. But we’ve got a long way to go before making any firm conclusions.

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