Seahawks Get Good Injury News on Jadarian Price, Bad News on Byron Murphy, More

If you were hoping for more clarity with this Friday injury report, well, sometimes hope is a dangerous thing. Yes, there is some good news here for sure, and some indications this team is starting to slot back together, but in an almost equal amount we got some concerning information. Let’s comb over it and see where we stand with one practice to go.

The List Gets Longer For The Seattle Seahawks

Let’s start with the good news. Quenton Nelson (knee) and Brady Russell (wrist) remained full participants and look good to roll. DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged from their rest days with full practices. Connor O’Toole (hamstring), Chazz Surratt (calf), Drake Thomas (ankle) and Leonard Williams (achilles) went from limited to full.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrice Knight (hip) remained limited, although it’s less important if Thomas is back for the starting spot. Drew Lock (right elbow) is also still limited. The thing that’ll get your concern going, however, is Zach Charbonnet (knee) getting downgraded to limited after four straight fulls, and Byron Murphy (back) getting thrown on as a limited participant.

Hopefully, Charbonnet’s downgrade is a reflection of getting him some rest and easier days rather than a setback. It has been reported this week that Zach is expected to play. As for Murphy, it’s a question of if the injury happened during practice or was picked up on before practice started. We won’t know for sure until tomorrow, but until then, it’s uncomfortable.

Anthony Bradford (knee) was downgraded to DNP, which makes me wonder if they might be holding him out for trade purposes. Pat O’Connell (toe) got downgraded to DNP too, and Brandon Pili (back) has a new injury that put him on the sideline. Charles Cross (ankle), Velus Jones (hamstring), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), and Rashid Shaheed (knee) were out too.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears Go The Wrong Way

The Bears have a much more peaceful injury report, but they didn’t get the motion they would have preferred today. T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Jack Sanborn (concussion) remained practicing in full, but that’s where the good news ends. Although with a brewing situation with another linebacker on that roster, that may end up being no small thing.

Malik Muhammad (toe) was still limited today, indicative of a player with a good chance to play but who may not be himself. And with all the Bears are likely to ask of him on Monday, that’s significant. Also significant is Colston Loveland (neck), added to the report today, indicating something may have happened at practice. With Kmet already out, they need Loveland.

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) celebrates making an interception against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) was held out again, and is very likely out for this game, but that’s not the only problem for Chicago. D’Marco Jackson (ankle), estimated to be limited yesterday, didn’t practice at all today. Whether something happened between yesterday and today, or if the estimate didn’t capture his status correctly, is unknown, but that would be no small loss.

It could easily be a glorified rest day, but this is definitely worth paying attention to tomorrow when the final report comes out.

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