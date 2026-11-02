Is Jadarian Price Playing Today? Seahawks RB Gets Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating as they are expected to get running back Jadarian Price back in the lineup for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Price has been on injured reserve for the past four games due to a chest injury, but the team is officially putting him back on the 53-man roster, making him eligible for Seattle's matchup against Chicago.

Jadarian Price Active vs. Bears

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price gives the Seahawks a lot to work with in the backfield. The team selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft this past spring out of Notre Dame. They were hoping he would be the replacement they needed for Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' agency to become the league's highest-paid running back.

Price struggled with fumbling during his first three games, coughing up the football once in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and again in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. His output took a hit in Week 3 after his fumble, but it also came with his injury that has held him out for four weeks.

The intriguing development about Price returning is that Zach Charbonnet is also making his 2026 debut in the game. Charbonnet has been recovering from his injury that he suffered during the Divisional Round of the playoffs back in January and has been working diligently to get back on the field. Now, his return coincides with Price, who should form a 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

It remains a mystery for the Seahawks on how their carries will be distributed. On top of Price and Charbonnet getting carries, Emanuel Wilson has earned a role moving forward after his 100-yard performance against the Chiefs in Week 7.

The three of them should form a committee that will likely ride the hot hand depending on the week. There is no exact player that should be RB1 because all of them can take on that role in any given game.

Wilson is probably the likeliest candidate to be the lead back in this particular game against the Bears to get Price and Charbonnet back into a rhythm, but moving forward, this is a big boost of depth for the Seahawks.

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