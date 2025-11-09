All Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains hot, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Cardinals

It’s the second meeting of the season between and Seahawks and Cardinals. Seattle is in position to sweep this NFC West series for the fourth straight year.

Russell Baxter

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mike Macdonald’s team is on a roll, and that’s important in a division in which the top three teams have all totaled six victories this season. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams sit atop the NFC West with 6-2 records. The San Francisco 49ers are right on their heels with a 6-3 mark.

Macdonald’s club has an opportunity to extend their winning ways in their divisional rivalry with the Arizona Cardinals. Back in Week 4 on a Thursday night in the desert, the ‘Hawks came away with a 23-20 triumph and extended its current winning streak in this series to eight consecutive games.

Seattle has won three in a row and by a combined score of 85-45. Only four teams in the league have totaled more points per game, and only four clubs have allowed fewer points per contest this season.

While the Cardinals are a distant 3-5 this season, Jonathan Gannon’s club snapped a five-game losing streak last Monday night by shocking the Dallas Cowboys, 27-17, at AT&T Stadium.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals History

It’s been all Seahawks as of late. Back in Week 4 on a Thursday night in the desert, Macdonald’s team got a 52-yard field goal by Jason Myers on the final play of the game in a 23-20 win. That makes it eight straight wins for the ‘Hawks in this NFC West setting. The Cardinals have dropped three in a row in the Pacific Northwest dating back to 2022, their last appearance in Seattle resulting in a 16-6 setback in Week 12 last season.

Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Looking for Revenge?

A pair of free-agent additions are the Cardinals’ top two sack artists. Super Bowl LIX champion Josh Sweat left the Eagles for Arizona and leads Gannon’s club with seven sacks. Originally a second-round by the Cards in 2008, Calais Campbell returned to the team this offseason and has five sacks in eight outings.

Entering Sunday’s action, Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards. The 2024 Pro Bowler has caught 58 passes, four for scores, and totaled 100-plus receiving in six of his eight games. His worst game of the season came in Week 4 at Arizona, when he was limited to four grabs for 79 yards.

Jacoby Brissett
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands the ball off to running back Bam Knight (20) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on Cardinals’ QB Jacoby Brissett

He’s been the Cardinals’ starting quarterback the past three games and has been solid. Ten-year pro Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 860 yards and exactly two TD passes in each game (1 interception), and also rushed for a score. Despite being sacked a combined 13 times, Brissett has lost just one fumble.

Sam Darnold has earned plenty of his praise for his play this season in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He’s hitting on 70.4 percent of his throws for 2,084 yards, 16 TDs and only five interceptions. However, kudos to a much-improved offensive line that has allowed only nine sacks in eight games.

