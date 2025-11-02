NFL insider shares surprising update on Seattle Seahawks ahead of trade deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is coming, and once it's gone, so is a team’s best chance to contend for a divisional title or a Super Bowl. That is on the minds of several teams, even as they prepare to play in Week 9, including the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks are set for a big Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the Washington Commanders. At the same time, Seahawks general manager John Schneider is apparently active in the trade market to address multiple positions.
Seattle is showing to be one of the most active teams in the trade market. FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer reports that the Seahawks are “very aggressive for several different positions.”
Glazer says the Seahawks are aggressive at the trade deadline, as are the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles. All teams are in the mix for a divisional title and possess some salary cap space.
The Seahawks might be one of the most talked about teams this trade deadline on players potentially being traded off the team and the front office going for other players from other teams. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said late Saturday night that teams are inquiring about the potential of trading for outside linebacker Boye Mafe and cornerback Riq Woolen.
Woolen’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, while Mafe will have another year left but is open to an extension. There is a reasonable belief that the Seahawks would rather give their extension money to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and offensive tackle Charles Cross.
If the Seahawks look to address several positions at the trade deadline, they are likely to inquire about the offensive line, secondary, edge rusher, and another offensive player. Most of the Seahawks’ offensive line is solid, but among the best weaknesses are right guard and center. Anthony Bradford has been easily the worst starting offensive lineman at the right guard position. Pro Football Focus has Bradford as the third-worst offensive guard in pass protection.
Time will tell if the Seahawks will pull the trigger and make the trades they feel they need to make. Seattle will likely wait until Monday or Tuesday to make an official trade after the game versus the Commanders. Depending on how well or poorly the Seahawks or some starters in question do, it will be a serious indication of whether the team remains aggressive.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline
Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best
Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline
Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival