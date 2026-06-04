Why Derick Hall’s Extension Is Another Sign of John Schneider’s Genius

Not long after the Los Angeles Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year and edge rusher Myles Garrett, the Seattle Seahawks addressed the present and the future. The Seahawks and edge rusher Derick Hall agreed to a three-year extension worth $42.5 million, with a chance to be $46 million. Hall was entering the final year of his rookie deal and had time to get a deal done, but general manager John Schneider felt it was best to lock him down now. On the surface, the Seahawks extended a reliable rotational pass rusher, but deep down, the move is a huge move that shows Schneider is thinking about the present and future.

The Seahawks Choose the Cheaper and More Vocal Young Edge Rusher

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) reacts after the sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Through most of the offseason, the Seahawks have been criticized because they allowed Boye Mafe to walk to another team via free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals signed Mafe, a pass rusher who only accounted for two sacks in 17 games played, to a three-year, $60 million deal. The Seahawks decided after a few months to re-sign Hall, a more clutch and vocal edge rusher, to a cheaper deal. Hall has a lot more to prove on the field, but he has shown enough to validate his role on the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense.

When thinking about the most dangerous pass rushers on the Seahawks' dangerous defense, Hall is among the top players. Hall accounted for two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He is still developing into a more aggressive and consistent player and he has the perfect in DeMarcus Lawrence and, now, Dante Fowler Jr. Hall also has a tight connection with the team as safety Julian Love raves about his passion and role on the defense.

Opportunity for Seahawks to Grow After Hall’s Extension

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Schneider took care of a big problem early by locking down a vital player before free agency had a chance to swipe him away. There were going to be a lot of questions about the pass rushers, with only Lawrence, who hinted at retirement, on a contract past this season. The Seahawks might still have an edge rusher near the top of their lists this offseason or next offseason, but a big concern has been addressed with Hall’s return. Not only is Hall locked down, but his deal is very team-friendly for what they have to do moving forward.

The Seahawks are still likely to extend cornerback Devon Witherspoon by training camp. Witherspoon is likely going to get a top-of-the-market deal for a cornerback. It is possible that the deal will be in the $30 million or more a year range, similar to other cornerbacks in the league. Hall's deal likely helps his teammate and fellow draft mate, who has been to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. Most of all, it keeps Hall locked down for another three seasons to help him develop into a potentially elite pass rusher for the Seahawks' defense.

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