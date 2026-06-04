Why Derick Hall’s Extension Is Another Sign of John Schneider’s Genius
In this story:
Not long after the Los Angeles Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year and edge rusher Myles Garrett, the Seattle Seahawks addressed the present and the future. The Seahawks and edge rusher Derick Hall agreed to a three-year extension worth $42.5 million, with a chance to be $46 million. Hall was entering the final year of his rookie deal and had time to get a deal done, but general manager John Schneider felt it was best to lock him down now. On the surface, the Seahawks extended a reliable rotational pass rusher, but deep down, the move is a huge move that shows Schneider is thinking about the present and future.
The Seahawks Choose the Cheaper and More Vocal Young Edge Rusher
Through most of the offseason, the Seahawks have been criticized because they allowed Boye Mafe to walk to another team via free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals signed Mafe, a pass rusher who only accounted for two sacks in 17 games played, to a three-year, $60 million deal. The Seahawks decided after a few months to re-sign Hall, a more clutch and vocal edge rusher, to a cheaper deal. Hall has a lot more to prove on the field, but he has shown enough to validate his role on the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense.
When thinking about the most dangerous pass rushers on the Seahawks' dangerous defense, Hall is among the top players. Hall accounted for two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He is still developing into a more aggressive and consistent player and he has the perfect in DeMarcus Lawrence and, now, Dante Fowler Jr. Hall also has a tight connection with the team as safety Julian Love raves about his passion and role on the defense.
Opportunity for Seahawks to Grow After Hall’s Extension
Schneider took care of a big problem early by locking down a vital player before free agency had a chance to swipe him away. There were going to be a lot of questions about the pass rushers, with only Lawrence, who hinted at retirement, on a contract past this season. The Seahawks might still have an edge rusher near the top of their lists this offseason or next offseason, but a big concern has been addressed with Hall’s return. Not only is Hall locked down, but his deal is very team-friendly for what they have to do moving forward.
The Seahawks are still likely to extend cornerback Devon Witherspoon by training camp. Witherspoon is likely going to get a top-of-the-market deal for a cornerback. It is possible that the deal will be in the $30 million or more a year range, similar to other cornerbacks in the league. Hall's deal likely helps his teammate and fellow draft mate, who has been to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. Most of all, it keeps Hall locked down for another three seasons to help him develop into a potentially elite pass rusher for the Seahawks' defense.
Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.Follow MichaelHanich