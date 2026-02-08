Key Statistic Says That Seahawks Should Prevail in Super Bowl LX

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and later today the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will clash to decide the National Football League’s 106th champion.

In terms of the players, quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye will be getting plenty of attention. Each of these performers have had Pro Bowl seasons, and Seattle’s veteran signal-caller is playing his most efficient football of the season.

Both teams have strong defensive units. In terms of yards allowed, Mike Vrabel’s club finished eighth in the league in total defense, sixth vs. the run, and ninth vs. the pass. Mike Macdonald’s ‘Hawks allowed the sixth-fewest total yards in the NFL. Only two teams gave up fewer yards on the ground, and Seattle was 10th in the league in pass defense.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) dives for a first down against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Only the Seahawks (292), Texans (295), and Broncos (311) gave up fewer points than the Patriots (320). And it’s this statistical category that says that the NFC champions may have the edge on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara.

Super Bowl LX will mark the 22nd time that the team that allowed the fewest points in pro football—which includes the four years that the NFL and AFL met on Super Sunday—will play on Super Sunday. As for the previous instances, 15 of the 21 teams walked away with an NFL title. The latest example happened to be the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, a 13-3 victory over a Rams’ team that scored the second-most points in the league in 2018.

All told, that statistic is somewhat eye-opening. For balance, there’s the opposite side of the story, which doesn’t apply to this year’s game. There have also been 25 instances where the team that led pro football in scoring reached the Super Bowl. For what it’s worth, the Patriots (490) and Seahawks (483) finished second and third, respectively, behind the Los Angeles Rams (518) in 2025.

So what about those aforementioned 25 teams that played on Super Sunday after leading football in points scored? Their combined record in the Super Bowl is a disappointing 11-14.

